Allan Elias completes £34m move to Manchester City from Palmeiras

Manchester City have completed the signing of Allan Elias from Palmeiras in a deal that could rise to £34m after add-ons.

The 22-year-old Brazilian has agreed a five-year contract, subject to international clearance, that will see him move to Manchester one week after countryman and fellow winger Savino left to join Tottenham Hotspur.

Allan becomes City's sixth signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Elliot Anderson, Geronimo Rulli, Ayyoub Bouaddi, Jeremy Monga and Pierce Charles. There are also reports that Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez remains on City's wishlist ahead of Tuesday's transfer window closing.

The likes of Phil Foden, Abdukodir Khusanov and Josko Gvardiol all agreed new contracts with the Premier League runners-up last season.

“This is a surreal moment for me,” said Allan, who is reported to have cost a fixed fee of £32m, plus £2.2m in add-ons.

“Manchester City, with everything they have won over the past 15 years, are one of the most attractive clubs in the world for players. To be able to sit here today and say I have joined them is the proudest moment of my life.

“I love Palmeiras and always will – but the decision to come to City was an easy one. I want to be the best footballer I can be and the conversations I’ve had with the people at City so far has convinced me there isn’t a better place for me to fulfil my ambitions.

“I want to promise the Manchester City fans I will give absolutely everything to make the most of this opportunity.

“Now the hard work begins. I will give 100 per cent in training and make the best case possible to the manager I should be playing. My intention is to help City continue winning trophies. If I can do that, it would be a dream come true.”

Allan, who has yet to win an international cap, left Palmeiras having made 96 appearances for the club, scoring nine goals and assisting a further 12.

“Allan is a really exciting player, and we think he will be a big addition to the squad,” City director of football Hugo Viana said.

“He has shown throughout his short career so far that he will fight to be the best he can be. Coming to Manchester and taking on the challenge of being a City player is another example of that.

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“We watched his progress in Brazil and saw a player that thrives in the big moments and works hard for the team with a superb attitude. Everyone is very happy that he has joined us and we look forward to seeing him grow with City.”

City have started the new season under new manager Enzo Maresca with two wins from two matches – a 2-1 home win over Bournemouth on the opening weekend, followed by a 4-1 demolition of Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park last Friday.

Next up for Maresca's side will be newly promoted Coventry City, who have lost both of their opening matches, at home on Saturday.

It has been a summer of change at the Etihad Stadium, which has seen the exit of manager Pep Guardiola after 10 years in charge. On the playing side, John Stones, Bernardo Silva, Nathan Ake, James Trafford, Rodri, Tijjani Reijnders, Nico Gonzalez, Omar Marmoush and Savio have all left the club.