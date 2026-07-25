Abdukodir Khusanov celebrates 'great day for me and family' after signing new Manchester City deal

Abdukodir Khusanov has signed a new deal with Manchester City, agreeing a five-year contract that will keep him at the Etihad Stadium until 2031.

Khusanov, 22, made 47 appearances for City since joining in January last year. He has since established himself as a valuable member of the club.

Uzbek defender Khusanov became a prominent member of City's defence during the later half of last season after Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol picked up injuries.

He played an important role as City secured a domestic double by lifting both the League Cup and FA Cup. Khusanov featured in both finals at the Wembley Stadium.

The Uzbekistan international also featured in his nation’s maiden Fifa World Cup campaign in North America.

“This is a great day for me and my family – I am really happy to extend my stay at City,” Khusanov said.

“I have enjoyed every minute since I arrived in Manchester and I feel I am growing and learning a lot as a player.

“I have a new challenge now, which is to impress Enzo Maresca and his staff and ensure I am in his team regularly. I am determined to do that.

“Thank you to the City fans for all of your support. It has been really important as I’ve settled in England and the Premier League.

“Now I am only looking forward. I’m ready to do everything I can to help this Club be as a successful as possible.”

Director of Football Hugo Viana added: “We have been really pleased and impressed by Abdukodir’s development since he arrived in England.

“We are seeing him grow into a brilliant young man and an outstanding defender – but we know this is only the beginning. His physical and technical abilities are top, he has all the assets needed to be a world-class centre-back.

“At just 22, his best years are all in front of him and his potential to get even better is clear for all to see.

“That’s why we’re so happy he has signed a new contract.”

This comes after Phil Foden signed a new four-year contract that will keep him at the Etihad Stadium until 2030.

Earlier, England midfielder Elliot Anderson joined man City from Nottingham ​Forest in a British transfer record.

The deal is reported to be worth £116 million, surpassing the £115m that Real Madrid agreed to pay Borussia ⁠Dortmund for Jude Bellingham in 2023.