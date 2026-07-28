Josko Gvardiol signs five-year contract extension at Manchester City

Josko Gvardiol has signed a contract extension at Manchester City, agreeing to remain at the Etihad Stadium until 2031.

The 24-year-old joined City in 2023 and has become a core member of the squad, playing 122 matches.

With Enzo Maresca taking over at City following the departure of Pep Guardiola, Gvardiol remains a key part of the club's plans. The defender joins Phil Foden and Abdukodir Khusanov in signing new long-term deals.

Foden signed a new four-year contract that will keep him at the Etihad Stadium until 2030, while Khusanov has agreed to stay until 2031.

Gvardiol said: “As soon as I knew City wanted to renew my contract, I felt straight away it was what I wanted.

“The City fans have been unbelievable with me from day one – and the club provide absolutely everything for players. It’s the best club in the world to be at.

“I have felt so much love and respect during my three years here and I don’t take that for granted.

“The players we have here are amazing. This is a world-class squad that is young and full of potential. I truly believe we will have a lot of success in the coming years.”

Gvardiol was voted City’s player of the season for 2024/25. He has netted 13 times and provided 10 assists so far. He played a pivotal role in his first season, making his starting debut in the Uefa Super Cup – helping City lift the trophy – before going on to play a key role in their win at the Fifa Club World Cup in Jeddah later that year.

He finished an outstanding debut campaign by helping City win the Premier League, as they became the first club in English football history to secure four consecutive top-flight titles.

The Croatian international, with 52 caps to his name, recently competed in his second Fifa World Cup.

Phil Foden also signed a contract extension at City. Photo: Manchester City FC Info

Gvardiol said he was looking forward to working with former Chelsea boss Maresca, who was Guardiola's deputy earlier.

He said: “Most of the guys have had the opportunity before to work with him, I haven’t met him before. He’s one of the best as well and we all know the job he did at Chelsea. We’re really happy that he is here with us, and we can learn something new from his ideas and his mentality.”

Director of Football Hugo Viana said: “Josko is a player this club really believes in. He is young, an outstanding professional and already one of the best defenders in the world.

“Manchester City are committed to keeping our best talent, which is why we are so happy this new contract has been agreed. Josko epitomises what we want in our defenders – he can play multiple positions, is quick, strong and when he attacks he does it superbly. He is exceptional.”