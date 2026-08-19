Tijjani Reijnders completes move from Manchester City to Saudi Pro League Al Qadsiah

Tijjani Reijnders has completed his move from Manchester City to Saudi Pro League club Al Qadsiah.

Brendan Rodgers' side have paid a reported £52 million to take the Netherlands international to Khobar, located in Saudi Arabia's eastern region.

City only signed the 28-year-old from AC Milan last summer, but have already signed Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest for £116 million, while an £85m deal to bring in Morocco international Ayyoub Bouaddi from Lille is on the verge of completion. Chelsea captain Enzo Fernandez is another midfielder courted by City.

City said goodbye to veteran Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva this summer after he signed for Real Madrid, while Spain captain Rodri joined Barcelona for £65m on Tuesday.

Although Reijnders made a bright start to his City career, he struggled to make a significant impact in what turned out to be Pep Guardiola's last season at the club, scoring seven goals in 47 appearances.

He helped the club win both the League Cup and the FA Cup, but City finished second in the Premier League to Arsenal.

Reijnders had been training apart from City's main squad under new coach Enzo Maresca ahead of a potential move to Saudi Arabia.

Reijnders was part of the Netherlands squad at the 2026 World Cup, making three appearances during the tournament.

He started group games against Japan, Sweden and Tunisia, but missed the last-32 tie against Morocco, which the Dutch lost on penalties.

Al Qadsiah made a push for the Saudi Pro League title last term before eventually falling away, but still finished an impressive fourth.

Rodgers' side kicked off their new campaign last Thursday, beating Al Shabab 3-1.

The deal for Reijnders is the Pro League's second major raid on English football this summer. Al Hilal signed his Dutch teammate Crysencio Summerville for €64.5 million last month. The Saudi Pro League window closes on September 6.