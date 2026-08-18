UAE air defence systems respond to missile threat

UAE air defence systems responded to a missile threat towards the country on Tuesday evening.

A phone alert for potential missile threats was sent to some residents in Dubai and Sharjah, followed by a second message shortly afterwards saying the situation was safe, but urging people to be cautious.

A statement from the Ministry of Defence on X confirmed that two ballistic missiles were launched from Iran towards the UAE, with the first falling outside territorial waters and the second falling within.

The ministry said it remained on high alert and fully prepared to deal with any threats and to confront anything aimed at undermining the security of the state.

It urged the public to obtain all news from official sources and to avoid rumours and false information.

The alert was the first in the country since July 12. During that incident, the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority detected regional threats but later confirmed they remained outside UAE borders.