UAE suspends trade and financial transactions with Iran

The UAE on Wednesday announced it was suspending all activities, trade exchanges and financial transactions with Iran.

"The United Arab Emirates rejects all claims regarding the status of its economic relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, while reaffirming its steadfast commitment to dialogue, co-operation and regional integration as essential means to enhance peace, stability, and prosperity in the region," Afra Al Hameli, director of strategic communications at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a statement posted on X.

Ms Al Hameli said that "in light of regional escalations that undermine regional and international peace and security", activities would be suspended until further notice.

"The United Arab Emirates remains firmly committed to safeguarding the integrity of the international financial system, in line with international law and the highest global standards," she said.

The UAE has been the target of several attacks originating from Iran amid its war with the US.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Defence confirmed that two ballistic missiles were launched from Iran towards the UAE, with the first falling outside territorial waters and the second falling within.

At least a dozen people have been killed in the UAE during the conflict and more than 200 injured.