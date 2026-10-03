Co-pilot on flydubai flight 'attempted to carry out terrorist act', UAE's attorney general says

The UAE's attorney general on Saturday said the co-pilot on a flydubai flight forced to divert to Saudi Arabia following an emergency incident "attempted to carry out a terrorist act".

Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi said investigations revealed the co-pilot on flight FZ1073 had attacked the captain inside the flight deck using a crash axe and had attempted to take control of the aircraft.

The attorney general said investigations were ongoing to establish the full circumstances, motives and any links related to the incident, as well as to complete technical examinations and analysis of physical and digital evidence.

The final results will be announced upon the conclusion of all necessary procedures, he said.

Dr Al Shamsi had directed a specialist team to examine the security incident aboard the plane, which was travelling from Dubai airport to Tel Aviv on Wednesday.

Disaster averted

Capt Smit Machchhar, who was the pilot on the flight, has been hailed a hero for actions which helped to save the lives of 172 passengers and crew members.

Capt Machchaar managed to open the cockpit door in order to secure assistance after being attacked by the co-pilot, with the plane plunging 14,000ft during the altercation.

After overpowering the co-pilot assailant, a small group of passengers and a reserve pilot steadied the plane and managed to land the Boeing 737 in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

In his first public conversation since the incident, Capt Machchhar on Friday spoke to Indian Prime Minister Modi from an Abu Dhabi hospital bed in a 10-minute phone call.

“In that moment I was fighting for my life,” said Capt Machchhar, with bandages covering his head and hands.

“But there was a moment then when I realised that if I didn’t do something … I had fallen down, I had so many injuries but I thought then if I don’t get up … I had been flying for 17 years, I have been captain for the last 11 years. With my eyes closed, I know what is happening in the plane.

On Friday, flydubai chief executive Ghaith Al Ghaith praised the crew for securing and landing the aircraft safely, and thanked passengers who helped them during the mid-air emergency.

After departing Dubai International Airport, Flight FZ1073 was diverted over Jordanian airspace towards Saudi Arabia and transmitted two emergency signals. According to flight-tracking website Flightradar24, the aircraft descended rapidly, before landing at Tabuk Airport in north-western Saudi Arabia.

Mr Al Ghaith thanked Saudi Arabia for its “swift and professional response” following the diversion. “I also thank the UAE authorities and relevant stakeholders for their support in helping our customers and crew return home,” he added.

“I know there are many questions about what happened on board FZ1073. A full official investigation, led by the relevant authorities and fully supported by flydubai, is under way. It is important that we allow this process to establish the facts.”