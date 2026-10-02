President Sheikh Mohamed meets US Senator Joni Ernst in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed has received US Senator Joni Ernst in Abu Dhabi, with talks focusing on strengthening bilateral ties and securing regional peace.

The UAE President spoke to Ms Ernst on Friday about the strategic partnership between the UAE and the US, and both nations' commitment to deepening co-operation.

The meeting also addressed regional security and stability, with both sides exchanging views on continuing efforts to promote peace across the Middle East and beyond.

The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser to the UAE President, alongside a number of senior officials.

The talks come a month after President Sheikh Mohamed received a phone call from US President Donald Trump, in which the two leaders discussed continued co-operation between the two countries.

The meeting follow the news this week that the US is sending a third aircraft carrier strike group to the Middle East, as Mr Trump considers stepping up military action against Iran.

A US official told The National on Thursday the USS Theodore Roosevelt was on its way to Central Command's area of operations, which spans the Middle East.

Mr Trump last week told the UN General Assembly he was facing a choice over whether to pursue a deal with Iran or drive it “into hell”. He suggested Tehran might reach an agreement after the US midterm elections on November 3 but also said he might “annihilate” the Iranian regime.