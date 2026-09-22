Iran in focus as Trump is set to address UN General Assembly

US President Donald Trump is set to address the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, a year after he blasted the world body for being ineffective and perpetrating what he described as a "con job" over climate change.

Much has happened in the 12 months since Mr Trump stood in front of the assembly's famed green marble panels. Last year, he said he was much better at ending wars than the UN. This year, he has started a new one.

At last year's General Assembly, Mr Trump astonished world leaders with a forceful critique on status quo decision making.

He told other countries they would be "going to hell" unless they changed their immigration and energy policies, and called climate change "the greatest con job" while pushing for ever more reliance on fossil fuels and nuclear power. The US this year experienced its hottest summer on record.

The conflict with Iran is likely to take up a significant portion of Mr Trump's speech, his second since he returned to office in January 2025.

He launched the war on February 28, alongside Isreal, and the conflict he initially forecast would be over within weeks is now at the end of its seventh month with no clear sign of an endgame.

Last year, he boasted of seven conflicts he said he had resolved since starting his second term, noting he had done so without any help from the UN.

Since starting the war with Iran, Mr Trump has frequently lashed out at other countries, including Nato allies, over their initial reluctance to lend direct military support to his efforts, even though they were not included in his war planning or decision to start a war.

Still, the UN Security Council did approve a resolution condemning Iran's attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

The conflict has become something of an albatross for Mr Trump ahead of crucial midterm elections on November 3, with his approval rating sagging to new lows as Americans pay more for fuel and groceries because of the war.

A potential new front is opening up in the conflict, following rapid gains by the Houthis in Yemen that could threaten shipping through the Bab Al Mandeb strait.

Mr Trump's return to New York for UNGA comes as the UN faces sprawling challenges, including budget shortfalls from unpaid member fees, as well as attacks from his administration against various agencies, including UNRWA, the Palestinian refugee assistance organisation.

His administration has targeted other world bodies, including the International Criminal Court, which Secretary of State Marco Rubio has vowed to demolish "brick by brick".