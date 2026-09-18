Early voting begins in some states ahead of crucial US midterms

Early voting began in some US states on Friday, weeks ahead of the midterm elections that will determine whether the Democrats can regain power in Congress.

The issues weighing on the minds of voters include how President Donald Trump is running the country, rising prices for petrol, food and other necessities, and the Iran war.

Virginia has opened polls in some areas for those wishing to cast their votes early. Voters in some other states, including Idaho, Minnesota and South Dakota, can apply for and cast absentee ballots in person in some places.

Electoral laws on early voting vary from state to state, with some not opening availability until mid-October.

The midterm elections, scheduled for November 3, will be pivotal in determining the direction of the final two years of Mr Trump's term as well as that of Congress. Currently, Republicans maintain control of the White House and Congress, but this is likely to shift following the midterms.

Races in states such as Texas, Georgia and Michigan are being closely watched. In Michigan, Muslim American Democrat Abdul El Sayed is running against Trump-endorsed Mike Rogers. And progressive former teacher James Talarico is taking on Republican Ken Paxton in conservative Texas.

The president's party typically loses congressional seats in the midterms.

Mr Trump's approval rating is hovering around 35 per cent, according to the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll.