UNGA 2026

Live updates: Situation in occupied West Bank raising 'spectre of ethnic cleansing', says Guterres

  • Settler violence eroding prospects for a two-state solution, says Guterres
  • Arab and Islamic foreign ministers urge Israel to uphold Gaza commitments
  • Security beefed up around UN headquarters
  • High-level general debate begins today, with Trump due to speak
  • This year's theme is 'restoring trust, managing transformation'
  • UAE to focus on conflict resolution, water and AI, ambassador says
Updated: September 22, 2026, 1:48 PM