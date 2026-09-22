UNGA 2026
Live updates: Situation in occupied West Bank raising 'spectre of ethnic cleansing', says Guterres
- Settler violence eroding prospects for a two-state solution, says Guterres
- Arab and Islamic foreign ministers urge Israel to uphold Gaza commitments
- Security beefed up around UN headquarters
- High-level general debate begins today, with Trump due to speak
- This year's theme is 'restoring trust, managing transformation'
- UAE to focus on conflict resolution, water and AI, ambassador says
Updated: September 22, 2026, 1:48 PM