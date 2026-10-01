Flydubai suspends Israel flights after mid-air security incident

Flydubai has suspended flights to and from Israel while the UAE investigates a security incident that forced flight FZ 1073 to make an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia.

The mid-air emergency happened on Wednesday more than two hours into a flight from Dubai to Ben Gurion Airport. An altercation between the pilot and co-pilot occurred on the flight deck. The crew secured the aircraft, diverted it and landed safely at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia.

Emirates airline has also suspended its codeshare operations with flydubai between the UAE and Tel Aviv. Passengers with Tel Aviv as their final destination will not be accepted for travel from their point of origin.

Affected passengers should contact their travel agent, the Emirates contact centre, or check the airline's website for updates. Passengers are also asked to update their contact details through the Manage Your Booking service to receive further information.

Investigation under way

Flydubai said “the underlying reasons and motives behind the incident remain unknown”. The airline said the suspension would remain in place while investigators worked to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Flydubai is co-ordinating with government authorities, regulators and airport stakeholders, and will review the suspension as more information becomes available, the representative said. Emirates airline said it would continue co-ordinating with the relevant authorities.

The UAE's aviation authority's investigation of the “security incident” will include a review of operational and security aspects.

Attorney General Hamad Al Shamsi ordered the formation of an investigation team to gather information and evidence, establish the circumstances and motives behind the incident, and determine whether there was any connection to terrorism and whether it involved prior planning or direction.

Details of the incident remain unclear. However, the Boeing 737 descended 14,000ft in less than 30 seconds during the altercation.

Pilot Smit Machchhar praised

Indian pilot Smit Machchhar, who was injured during the incident in the cockpit, is in stable condition, according to India's embassy in Riyadh.

India's Ambassador to the UAE, Dr Deepak Mittal, and Consul General, Dr E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, met with Mr Machchhar's family members. They briefed the family on his recovery and assured them of continued support. They also appreciated Mr Machchhar’s "extraordinary courage, presence of mind and selfless efforts in saving precious lives".

Indian pilot Smit Machchhar and the flydubai plane at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia. Reuters / Kann Show caption: Indian pilot Smit Machchhar and the flydubai plane at Tabuk …

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the pilot for his actions. Mr Netanyahu said that “one of the pilots stabbed the second pilot and apparently tried to crash the plane with everyone on board”. He said Mr Machchhar was the captain attacked by his colleague.

Flydubai operates 30 flights per week between Dubai and Tel Aviv, according to its website. The flights are operated three times per week from Dubai International to Ben Gurion airport. The flight time is 3.20 hours, covering 2,137 km.

From the UAE, the other airline that operates to Tel Aviv is Etihad Airways. According to the airline's website, there are usually up to three direct flights per day from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv, depending on the schedule.

Flights between the two countries began in 2020, after the UAE and Israel signed the Abraham Accords.