Al Nassr's new Portuguese hero and Mexican marvel picks up where he left off: Saudi Pro League talking points

Al Nassr kicked off their Saudi Pro League title defence with a comfortable win over Al Fateh at the weekend.

It was a first look at the champions under the guidance of Ange Postecoglou, the Australian who replaced title-winning coach Jorge Jesus over the summer.

The early signs look good. The Australian famously tends to win trophies in his second season at his previous clubs. On this showing, he might need to revise that view.

“It was a good game for us,” the former Celtic and Tottenham manager said. “It's always difficult, first game of any new season.

“With a preseason we had, and players coming in at different times, maybe we weren't 100 per cent ready, but the players' attitude and the commitment they had was fantastic.”

Cristiano Ronaldo, fresh from marrying his long-time partner Georgina Rodriguez, was left out of the squad.

Many have questioned how – or if – the Portuguese striker will fit into Postecoglou's 'Angeball' philosophy of high-possession, high-intensity football built around taking the game to the opposition rather than reacting to them.

The superstar striker, 41, has been given an extended leave after his World Cup exertions for Portugal and his recent wedding.

And while most eyes at Al Awwal Park were fixated on one Portuguese in the stands, they also had an eye on another. Samu Costa had a debut to remember. Seven minutes after his introduction, the former Mallorca man thrashed home a shot to seal all three points for the champions.

Judging by his teammates' reaction, Costa has already endeared himself to the squad. The 25-year-old only arrived in Riyadh last Wednesday. Four days later, he made his Nassr bow.

“It's the perfect debut,” Costa said. “I'm very happy for the team. We work a lot this week and the team are very focused, and we deserve the three points and the clean sheet. So, I'm very happy and the teammates were perfect with me. So adapting was easy.

“I try to work a lot, try to mentally prepare all days, all the week for the game. It's all about mental focus and being strong mentally. So, I have to keep working.”

Costa was brought in over the summer to replace Marcelo Brozovic, the popular Croatian who anchored the side to a first title in seven years. The Nassrawi now look to have a new hero in their midst.

“Since I arrived in Riyadh, I saw the support they gave me and I'm so happy,” Costa said. “This is my new family, and I will give my life for this.”

Quinones picks up where he left off

Julian Quinones outscored the likes of Ronaldo, Ivan Toney and Karim Benzema last season to walk away with the coveted SPL Golden Boot. His 33 league goals fired Al Qadsiah to a fourth-place finish.

Quinones then scored the first goal of the 2026 World Cup as co-hosts Mexico beat South Africa to open the tournament. He scored a further three goals as Mexico reached the last 16 before being eliminated by England.

On Thursday, Quinones picked up where he left off, adding his name to the scoresheet as Qadsiah kicked off their season with a 3-1 win over Al Shabab.

“It’s always important to start on the right foot,” Quinones said. “Today we showed it.”

Qadsiah had begun the match on the back foot, conceding a Hammam Al Hammami goal after 15 minutes. Mohammed Abu Al Shamat's equaliser in the 35th minute restored parity before Quinones put his side ahead. Substitute Turki Al Ammar sealed the three points with Qadsiah's third in injury time.

“The team has worked well; they had a good preseason,” said Quinones. “And we are still united like last season; we are still working constantly. And that is what brings us good results.”

With most of the talk centred on Ronaldo's pursuit of 1,000 goals, Qadsiah boss Brendan Rodgers is looking to his Mexican marvel to once again provide the goals to sustain a title challenge this term.

Neves calls for more focus

A 4-2 scoreline would suggest Al Hilal enjoyed a comfortable outing against promoted Al Faisaly. It certainly was by half-time. Penalties from Karim Benzema and Ruben Neves sandwiched a Malcom goal. At that point, Hilal were cruising.

Things threatened to unravel, though, when Faisaly scored twice through Alexandre Mendy and Theo Bongonda midway through the second half.

Hilal were awarded their third penalty of the game in the 88th minute, which Neves dispatched. Only then did it feel like the three points were safe for Hilal.

The Portugal midfielder was in no mood to ignore Hilal's second-half drop-off.

“First 45 minutes, we just controlled all the game,” Neves said. “Second half, we dropped a little bit the quality, we dropped a little bit the focus, and, in this league, it's not allowed any more to go down and to drop in these statistics.

“We need to improve. We cannot concede two goals playing at home, winning 3-0, controlling all the game.”

Simone Inzaghi's side went unbeaten last season, but that was still not enough to prevent Al Nassr from winning the title.

And while Neves was happy with the victory, he said Hilal cannot allow performances like the one against Faisaly to become the norm.

“In terms of points, yes, it's the perfect way to start: three points, four goals,” Neves said. “In terms of performance, it's the perfect way to start like we did in the first half. Second half, we need to improve.”

Fixtures

All times UAE

Thursday

Al Fayha v Al Hilal, 10pm

Friday

Al Riyadh v Al Nassr, 8pm

Al Hazem v Diriyah, 8.15pm

Al Qadsiah v Al Ittihad, 10pm

Al Faisaly v Neom, 10pm

Saturday

Al Fateh v Al Ettifaq, 7.45pm

Al Kholood v Al Taawoun, 8.10pm

Al Ahli Saudi v Abha, 10pm

Al Khaleej v Al Shabab, 10pm