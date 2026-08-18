Christina Aguilera’s Abu Dhabi concert has been cancelled

Christina Aguilera’s concert at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi has been cancelled, according to Ticketmaster.

The US singer was scheduled to perform at the Yas Island venue on September 25. Ticketmaster informed ticket holders on Tuesday that the event would no longer take place.

“The Christina Aguilera concert, scheduled on 25 September at Etihad Arena, will unfortunately no longer take place,” the notice said.

No reason was given and no replacement date was announced. Full refunds will be processed automatically through the original payment method within 21 working days, according to Ticketmaster.

The notice apologised for the inconvenience and said it looked forward to welcoming audiences back for future shows. It did not indicate whether Aguilera’s concert would be rescheduled.

The concert was originally scheduled for April 24 but was moved to September during a wider round of event postponements as conflict disrupted airspace, flights and touring schedules. Existing tickets remained valid for the revised date, while refunds were offered to those unable to attend.

The update comes hours after Offlimits Music Festival was cancelled. The Abu Dhabi festival, headlined by Shakira alongside the Jonas Brothers, Ne-Yo and Biffy Clyro, had initially been scheduled for April 4 before being moved to November 21 at Etihad Park. The Jonas Brothers have since announced a 45-city Autumn tour across North America.

Offlimits organisers also did not give a reason for the cancellation. All tickets will be automatically refunded through the platforms from which they were purchased, with organisers indicating that the festival could return in 2027.

Aguilera last performed in the capital as part of Saadiyat Nights in February 2025. The sold-out concert marked her first Abu Dhabi appearance in 17 years, following a show at Emirates Palace in October 2008.

Between those visits, she performed at the closing of Expo 2020 Dubai in March 2022, sharing the final-night programme with Norah Jones and Yo-Yo Ma.