Shakira’s Abu Dhabi concert cancelled as Offlimits festival called off

Abu Dhabi’s Offlimits Music Festival, which was meant to be headlined by Shakira alongside the Jonas Brothers, Ne-Yo and Biffy Clyro, has been cancelled.

The festival was originally scheduled for April 4 before being postponed to November 21 at Etihad Park on Yas Island.

“All tickets will be automatically refunded through the original ticketing platform they were purchased from,” organisers said on the festival website on Tuesday.

“Ticket holders will receive further refund information directly from their original ticketing platform, with our team supporting the process where needed.”

Organisers indicated the festival could return next year, adding: “We look forward to bringing the Offlimits community together again in 2027.”

The cancellation ends plans for the second Offlimits festival, which made its debut at Etihad Park in April last year with Ed Sheeran leading a bill that also featured OneRepublic, Faithless, Kaiser Chiefs and Artbat.

Shakira was due to bring her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour to Abu Dhabi as part of a run of shows in the region. She is still on track to perform at Stadium 974 in Doha on November 18 and at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt on November 28, with tickets for both concerts still available.

Her concert at Ayla in Aqaba, Jordan, originally scheduled for March 28, was also postponed, with a new date yet to be announced.

The Abu Dhabi performance would have marked Shakira’s first UAE concert since appearing at what was then du Arena in 2011. There has been no announcement yet whether the cancelled festival appearance will be replaced by a stand-alone UAE concert.