Ed Sheeran review: How a decade of gig dodging led to overdue respect

My professional relationship with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2025/04/25/ed-sheeran-concert-abu-dhabi-2025-dubai-performance/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2025/04/25/ed-sheeran-concert-abu-dhabi-2025-dubai-performance/">Ed Sheeran’s UAE concerts</a> over the past decade has been one of successful avoidance. In the period that saw him graduate from amphitheatres and arenas to mammoth stadium shows, I often engineered ways not to be there. Dubai Media City Amphitheatre in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/review-ed-sheeran-at-dubai-media-city-amphitheatre-1.28269?utm_source=chatgpt.com" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/review-ed-sheeran-at-dubai-media-city-amphitheatre-1.28269?utm_source=chatgpt.com">2015</a> – sorry, I had to report on a music festival abroad. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/review-ed-sheeran-charms-and-conquers-dubai-to-cap-off-epic-year-of-concerts-1.678345?utm_source=chatgpt.com" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/review-ed-sheeran-charms-and-conquers-dubai-to-cap-off-epic-year-of-concerts-1.678345?utm_source=chatgpt.com">2017 </a>at Dubai’s Autism Rocks Arena – how could I deny my colleague’s request to cover it, especially when his young son was a fan? As for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2024/01/20/ed-sheeran-in-dubai-review-pyrotechnics-musicianship-create-a-perfect-concert-formula/?utm_source=chatgpt.com" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2024/01/20/ed-sheeran-in-dubai-review-pyrotechnics-musicianship-create-a-perfect-concert-formula/?utm_source=chatgpt.com">last year’</a>s twin dates at Dubai’s Sevens Stadium, where more than 60,000 people poured in to see the <i>Galway Girl</i> singer perform across two nights? Well, I was busy preparing for a wedding – ditto, my colleague in the audience again. Now, as for last night’s headlining performance at Off Limits, Sheeran’s debut concert in Abu Dhabi, I finally took the plunge – realising the Sheeran phenomenon wasn’t fading anytime soon. That said, I found my way to Etihad Park more curious than anything else. I wanted to understand how he continues to command stadiums worldwide as a literal solo act – no backing band, just a guitar and a loop pedal. How does he pull it off? I found the answer during Sheeran’s rather moving take on <i>The A Team</i>, the breakthrough hit turning 15 years old in June. It wasn’t so much in the loving performance or the heart-wrenching lyrics – inspired by Sheeran’s visits to UK homeless centres – but rather in the way he prefaced the song, recalling the hopes he had pinned on what he believed would be a career-changing moment. "I still remember playing this song at open mic nights across the United Kingdom and hoping it would catch people's attention – but it didn’t," he said. "But I kept playing it four times a week until it started to build a little following. Then I signed a label deal with it, it became a hit in the UK, and I got to tour the world with it, travelling to places like here." More than a rags-to-riches story, the anecdote best explains Sheeran’s approach to his craft. Behind the songwriting nous and refreshingly casual attitude to fame lies a seemingly relentless drive to keep people’s attention. Perhaps this also explains the whole one-man-band setup of his shows. It’s the ultimate highwire act, allowing stadiums to echo those tough evenings when Sheeran played to uninterested crowds – a reminder to him, and to us, that even the most dour career moments can change. And across two hours, Sheeran did his thing – delivering an unassuming yet beguiling, career-spanning set that was as earnest as it was virtuosic. You can't help but be impressed by how quickly he builds each song on stage – like a chef whipping up a dish in a lightning-round television contest – layering acoustic guitar riffs, hand-made beats and backing vocals into fully-formed tracks in less than a minute. The move also allows us to see what's under the hood of Sheeran's immaculately produced hits, particularly in the more electronically laced tracks such as <i>Shivers</i> and the R&B-driven <i>Don't</i>, where these dancey productions perhaps began with some simple and rhythmic guitar strumming at home or in the studio before the studio wizardry was added. As for the folk-driven sounds – as heard in the tender <i>Lego House</i> and the stark <i>Boat</i> – Sheeran had the crowd swaying along, before occasional sing-along bursts with <i>Thinking Out Loud</i>, the new single <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2025/03/30/ed-sheeran-azizam-dubai-balloon/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2025/03/30/ed-sheeran-azizam-dubai-balloon/"><i>Azizam</i></a> and a rapturous one-two closer of <i>Shape of You</i> and <i>Bad Habits</i>. More impressive, perhaps, is that Sheeran pulled off a minimal show in front of a crowd, withstanding a humid evening and a festival stage that differed greatly from the eye-popping 360-degree set-up he employed during his previous Dubai visit. That said, the Off Limits festival made the affair as dynamic as possible, with sky-scraping LED screens both at the centre and flanking the main stage, displaying a variety of visuals and live footage of Sheeran. It did just enough to keep me attuned to the full set, although at times I found myself wishing for a backing band to add more dynamism to the performance. But this is Sheeran’s shtick – I may not love all of it, but I couldn't leave the gig without respect for one of this generation’s singular musical talents.