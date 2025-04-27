From California's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival to Abu Dhabi, Ed Sheeran brought his one-man show to the Off Limits festival in Etihad Park. AFP
From California's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival to Abu Dhabi, Ed Sheeran brought his one-man show to the Off Limits festival in Etihad Park. AFP

Culture

Ed Sheeran review: How a decade of gig dodging led to overdue respect

The British songwriter headlined Abu Dhabi’s Off-limits Music Festival

Saeed Saeed
Saeed Saeed

April 27, 2025