Ed Sheeran performs at the Sevens Stadium in Dubai, in 2024. Victor Besa / The National
Ed Sheeran performs at the Sevens Stadium in Dubai, in 2024. Victor Besa / The National

Culture

Music & On-stage

Timeframe: Looking back at a decade of Ed Sheeran concerts in the UAE

From amphitheatres to stadiums, British star’s concerts in the country have always felt personal

Saeed Saeed
Saeed Saeed

April 25, 2025