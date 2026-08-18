Ayyoub Bouaddi: The Moroccan ‘Einstein’ tasked with filling Rodri void at Man City

Manchester City’s interest in Ayyoub Bouaddi has been an open secret for much of the summer, and now the Moroccan midfielder looks close to sealing an £85 million move to the Etihad Stadium.

The 18-year-old announced himself on the world stage with an impressive performance against Brazil in Morocco's opening match of the 2026 World Cup, his international debut.

Calm in possession, intelligent in his positioning and remarkably assured for a player making his first appearance at the tournament, Bouaddi earned widespread praise.

L'Equipe wrote the next morning that he had played "as if he had 100 caps". Le Figaro called him "absolutely radiant in his first World Cup match and already one of the gems of the competition". France 24 described a "boss-like performance, illustrated by his work in recovery, his availability in building from the back, and his maturity in the game".

The symphony of compliments comes as no surprise to Ligue 1 fans. Bouaddi’s rapid development had long attracted the attention of Europe’s biggest clubs and, after more than 90 appearances for Lille, Manchester City looked to have finally secured the midfielder they have coveted all summer.

It is easy to understand the appeal. Bouaddi’s talent lies in his ability to receive the ball under pressure and moving it before opponents can close the space. Against Brazil, he completed almost every pass he attempted and was flawless when playing into the final third. But what stands out most when watching him is his calm and confident demeanour and how often the game seems to slow down when he is in possession. It is a difficult quality to teach and an even harder one to buy.

Born in Senlis and raised in Creil, an hour north of Paris, Bouaddi is the son of Moroccan parents from Tiznit in the south of the country. His father, Hassan, played handball to a decent level before moving into banking and then local politics, serving as deputy mayor of Creil with responsibility for sport and taking a particular interest in ensuring the town's children had somewhere to play. He encouraged his son to try gymnastics, swimming, tennis, badminton and handball before football eventually won out.

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Gifted on the pitch and equally brilliant in the classroom, the boy nicknamed "Einstein" skipped a year of school, passed the French baccalauréat at 16 with the highest-grade band and is now studying for a mathematics degree by distance learning while playing professionally. He insists mathematics has a practical value, because it trains the habit of analysing a problem quickly and choosing between options, which effectively is what his role demands of him on the pitch.

Bouaddi joined Lille in 2021 from AFC Creil, where he had played since the age of five, and his rise through the academy was swift enough that, while still only 15, he had already moved from the under-17s to the under-19s and begun training with the reserve side. In June 2023, he won an eloquence competition for players from the academies of France's professional clubs, arguing at the Élysée Palace over whether the result matters more than the manner of it. A few weeks later, Lille handed him his first professional contract. By October, he was already in the first team, with Paulo Fonseca starting him against KI Klaksvík on October 5, 2023, three days after his 16th birthday, making him the youngest player to feature in any Uefa men's club competition.

A year later, on his 17th birthday, Bruno Genesio selected him against reigning European champions Real Madrid in the Uefa Champions League. Lille won 1-0 and Bouaddi completed 43 of his 44 passes, earning him a standing ovation from the Lille supporters at the final whistle.

"It was incredible, beautiful. This game changed everything. Real Madrid at home in the Champions League, on my birthday, the victory at the end, all the elements were gathered to make it magical. I was almost pinching myself to believe it, I didn't really realise what was happening,” Bouaddi later told L’Equipe. Unfortunately for him, he was so caught up in the celebrations that he forgot to ask Luka Modric, a player he grew up idolising, for his shirt.

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Bouaddi represented France through their age-group teams and was still captaining the under-21s as recently as March, when Gerald Baticle gave him the armband away to Luxembourg. Seven weeks later, Fifa approved his switch to Morocco, prompting French federation technical director Hubert Fournier to tell The Athletic, "It's a significant loss for our federation," while acknowledging that "it's his choice."

Six weeks later, the two countries faced off in a World Cup quarter-final. That match proved a tougher night for him as Bouaddi struggled to exert the same level of influence he had shown earlier in the tournament. He was replaced after 61 minutes as Morocco lost 2-0. Nonetheless, he had done enough to garner the attention of Europe’s biggest clubs.

In Bouaddi, City are buying a player who can help fill the void left by Rodri’s departure. Enzo Maresca's football asks a great deal of central midfielders in possession.

Lille’s new boss Davide Ancelotti insists City have bought a gem, “Technically he is really complete. He is also physical, really strong in duels. He's going to be one of the best midfielders in Europe for the next 10 years."