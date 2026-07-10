Kylian Mbappe overcomes penalty miss to steer France into semi-finals and end Morocco's World Cup run

At the 2022 World Cup, France ended Morocco’s fairytale run. On Thursday night, they did it again.

Kylian Mbappe recovered from seeing his first-half penalty saved to break Morocco’s stubborn resistance on the hour mark and Ousmane Dembele added a second four minutes later to set up a semi-final against either Spain or Belgium.

It was Mbappe’s eighth goal of the tournament, Dembele’s fifth. After a frustrating first half, France showed once again they have the firepower to blow any team away as they aim to give departing coach Didier Deschamps the perfect send-off with a third World Cup success.

Seven of the players who started that victory in Qatar four years ago began this quarter-final in Boston. Morocco had four survivors. One of them was Yassine Bounou, who had to be at his brilliant best to keep France at bay in a first half Les Bleus dominated, but were continually frustrated by the Moroccan goalkeeper.

He was called into action twice in the opening four minutes. First, he turned away Mbappe's shot and was again up to the task of denying Dayot Upamecano’s header from the resulting corner.

Morocco’s progression since the last World Cup has seen them develop into one of the best attacking teams at this one.

But there was precious little evidence of it here; the absence of the injured Ismael Saibari, scorer of three goals at these finals, was pronounced and painfully obvious.

Best photos from the 2026 World Cup - in pictures

Previous slide Next slide Kylian Mbappe of France (R) celebrates the 2-0 goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinals match France against Morocco, in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. EPA Info

France v Morocco - Boston Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, U.S. Morocco's Gessime Yassine looks dejected after the match as Morocco are eliminated from the World Cup. Reuters Info

Displaced Palestinians gather to watch the match between Egypt and Argentina in Gaza city. EPA Info

Fans in Buenos Aires celebrate Argentina's victory against Egypt. Getty Images Info

Lionel Messi celebrates scoring his team's second goal against Egypt in Atlanta. AFP Info

Gregor Kobel of Switzerland saves Cucho Hernandez's penalty for Colombia in the shoot-out in Vancouver. AFP Info

Portugal's Bernardo Silva is left in disbelief after a missed chance against Spain, in Arlington. Reuters Info

Cristiano Ronaldo is dejected after the match against Spain, as his Portugal team are eliminated from the World Cup. Reuters Info

Belgium's Hans Vanaken scores their third goal past Matt Freese of the US, in Seattle. Reuters Info

Belgium's Charles De Ketelaere scores their first goal against the US. Reuters Info

England captain Harry Kane celebrates scoring his team's third goal in the 3-2 win over Mexico in Mexico City. AFP Info

Australian referee Alireza Faghani shows a red card to England defender Jarell Quansah against Mexico. AFP Info

England manager Thomas Tuchel reacts during the match. Reuters Info

Erling Haaland scores his and Norway's second goal against Brazil. AFP Info

Brazil winger Vinicius Junior remonstrates with assistant referee Corey Parker. Reuters Info

Brazil forward Neymar slumps to his knees as the final whistle is blown. AFP Info

France forward Desire Doue is surrounded by Paraguay defenders in the penalty box in Philadelphia. France won 1-0 thanks to a penalty from Kylian Mbappe. AFP Info

Morocco's Achraf Hakimi and Soufiane Rahimi celebrate after beating Canada 3-0 in Houston to qualify for the last 16. AFP Info

An Egypt fan holds a banner before the match against Australia in Arlington, Texas. Her confidence was vindicated ... Egypt won in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw. Next up, Argentina. Reuters Info

Alidu Seidu of Ghana in action tussles with Jaminton Campaz of Colombia in Kansas City, with the South Americans winning 1-0 to progress to the last 16. EPA Info

Argentina's talisman Lionel Messi looks to create an opening during his side's hard-fought last 32 win over Cape Verde in Miami. AFP Info

Egyptian midfielder Mostafa Ziko is thrown into the air by a challenge from Australia's Jackson Irvine, left, in Arlington. AFP Info











































The Atlas Lions were content to sit deep and soak up French pressure. The one time they ventured forward, it nearly cost them a goal.

Michael Olise broke up the Moroccan attack and advanced with the ball to feed Mbappe. Noussair Mazraoui was always struggling to keep up with the jet-heeled Frenchman, and as Mbappe pushed the ball beyond him, the Moroccan defender’s desperate lunge only resulted in giving away a penalty.

Morocco resorted to delaying tactics in the hope of putting Mbappe off. It worked. Mbappe’s penalty was a shocker. Including shoot-outs, Bounou has now saved four penalties at World Cups. He won’t save an easier one for the rest of his career.

Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou saves Kylian Mbappe's first-half penalty. AFP Info

Desire Doue, picked ahead of Bradley Barcola, was next to test Bounou after picking Ayyoub Bouaddi’s pocket. The Al Hilal goalkeeper did well to get low to his right to keep the score level.

Lucas Digne did have Bounou beat in first-half injury time, but the crossbar came to the goalkeeper’s rescue as Morocco continued to ride their luck.

In all, nine French players had a shot at Bounou’s goal in the first half. Only one Morocco player registered a shot, a lame Achraf Hakimi free kick before the interval.

Morocco kept their opponents waiting, delaying the start of the second half by several minutes.

Bounou made his fifth save of the match on 54 minutes, comfortably gathering up Doue’s effort.

Ten minutes later, Bounou and Morocco were heading for a World Cup exit.

Mbappe made up for his earlier mistake by collecting the ball on the edge of the area. He had only the far corner of Bounou’s goal to aim at, and he targeted it with the precision of a player with designs on being remembered as the most prolific finisher in World Cup history.

Ousmane Dembele celebrates scoring France's second goal. AFP Info

He now has 20 World Cup goals in as many games and his eight goals in North America equals his tally of four years ago in Qatar and sees him tied with Lionel Messi in the race for this year's Golden Boot.

Mbappe played a part in France's second goal, too. His darting run had Mazraoui caught in two minds over whether to track or close down the ball, allowing Dembele to advance forward and stroke home. Bounou got a hand to it and should arguably have done better, but given his earlier heroics, it felt harsh on the Morocco stopper.

It was the final nail in the coffin. Morocco, trailblazers for African and Arab teams four years ago, quarter-finalists for a second successive tournament, were second best here to a rampant French team that must now surely fancy their chances of going all the way to the final.

To get there, they will have to overcome the winners of Spain-Belgium. Win that one, and they will become only the third team in history to reach three consecutive World Cup final matches.