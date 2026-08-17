Rodri set for Barcelona move after Man City accept bid

Manchester City captain Rodri looks set to complete his move to Barcelona in the coming days after the English club accepted a bid of around £65 million for the Spanish midfielder.

Rodri was left out of the City squad for Sunday's Community Shield match against Arsenal, with the Gunners running out 3-0 winners in Cardiff.

The 30-year-old, who won the Ballon d'Or in 2024, is set to sign a four-year deal with the Spanish champions.

Speaking after Sunday's defeat, new City boss Enzo Maresca said: "Rodri is a player who just won the World Cup and Ballon d'Or.

"He's a top player; all the teams need a Rodri, so it's not about if we miss Rodri or not."

Rodri's future at the Etihad Stadium had been the subject of reports after he was pictured on Friday travelling on a budget Ryanair flight from Madrid to Liverpool. The image went viral on social media.

He is in the final year of his contract at City and has been courted by Barca's biggest rivals, Real Madrid, following a successful World Cup.

In North America, Rodri was back to his brilliant best, leading Spain to a second World Cup triumph and being named player of the tournament.

He has made 298 appearances across seven trophy-laden seasons at City after joining the Premier League club from Atletico Madrid in 2019 for a then-club record £62.8m.

He leaves City having won 12 major honours, including four Premier League titles, two FA Cups, three League Cups and the Uefa Champions League.

City departures

Rodri's impending departure is the latest in a line of long-time City players to leave the club since the end of last season.

Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva ended his nine-year stay at City by signing for Real Madrid, while the versatile Manuel Akanji made his loan move to Inter Milan permanent.

Nathan Ake signed for Turkey's Fenerbahce, and fellow defender John Stones was released after 10 years following the end of his contract.

Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reijnders is set to join the Saudi Pro League with Al Qadsiah.

City only signed the 28-year-old from AC Milan last summer, but have already signed Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest for £116 million, while an £85m deal to bring in Morocco international Ayyoub Bouaddi from Lille is on the verge of completion.

Chelsea captain Enzo Fernandez is another City target. Maresca worked with the Argentina midfielder during an 18-month spell in charge at Stamford Bridge before parting ways with the West London club in January.