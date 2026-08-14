Tijjani Reijnders set to complete move to Saudi Pro League

Tijjani Reijnders looks set to become the next major signing in the Saudi Pro League, with the Manchester City midfielder on the brink of completing a move to Al Qadsiah.

Brendan Rodgers' side have agreed a reported fee of £52 million to take the Netherlands international to Khobar, located in Saudi Arabia's eastern region.

City only signed the 28-year-old from AC Milan last summer, but have already signed Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest for £116 million, while an £85m deal to bring in Morocco international Ayyoub Bouaddi from Lille is on the verge of completion. Chelsea captain Enzo Fernandez is another midfielder courted by City.

City said goodbye to veteran Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva this summer, after he signed for Real Madrid, while Spain captain Rodri is wanted by Real Madrid.

Although Reijnders made a bright start to his City career, he struggled to make a significant impact in what turned out to be Pep Guardiola's last season at the club, scoring seven goals in 47 appearances.

He helped the club win both the League Cup and the FA Cup, but City finished second in the Premier League to Arsenal.

Reijnders has been training apart from City's main squad under new coach Enzo Maresca ahead of a potential move to Saudi Arabia.

Reijnders was part of the Netherlands squad at the 2026 World Cup, making three appearances during the tournament.

He started group games against Japan, Sweden and Tunisia but missed the last-32 tie against Morocco, which the Dutch lost on penalties.

Al Qadsiah made a push for the Saudi Pro League title last term before eventually falling away and still finished an impressive fourth.

Rodgers' side kicked off their new campaign on Thursday, beating Al Shabab 3-1.

Should the deal for Reijnders go through, it would be the Pro League's second major raid on the Premier League this transfer window.

Al Hilal signed Reijnders' Dutch teammate Crysencio Summerville for €64.5 million last month.

The Saudi Pro League window closes on September 6.

Top five SPL transfers this summer

1. Crysencio Summerville - €64.5m to Al Hilal from West Ham United

2. Francisco Trincao - €39.3m to Al Ahli Saudi from Sporting

3. Samu Costa - €22m to Al Nassr from Mallorca

4. Eduard Spertsyan - €21.9m to Al Al Ahli Saudi from Krasnodar

5. Jan-Carlo Simic - €15m to Al Ittihad from Anderlecht