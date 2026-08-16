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  • Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo with wife Georgina Rodriguez and their children during the Saudi Pro League match against Al Fateh at Al Awwal Park in Riyadh. AFP
    Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo with wife Georgina Rodriguez and their children during the Saudi Pro League match against Al Fateh at Al Awwal Park in Riyadh. AFP
  • Cristiano Ronaldo attends the SPL season opener against Al Fateh in Riyadh. AFP
    Cristiano Ronaldo attends the SPL season opener against Al Fateh in Riyadh. AFP
  • Al Nassr's Samu Costa, right, came on as a substitute for Joao Felix and scored on Saturday. Reuters
    Al Nassr's Samu Costa, right, came on as a substitute for Joao Felix and scored on Saturday. Reuters
  • Al Nassr's Ayman Yahya vies for the ball with Al Fateh's Kennedy Boateng. Reuters
    Al Nassr's Ayman Yahya vies for the ball with Al Fateh's Kennedy Boateng. Reuters
  • Al Nassr manager Ange Postecoglou. AFP
    Al Nassr manager Ange Postecoglou. AFP
  • Al Nassr forward 21 Kingsley Coman vies for the ball at Al Awwal Park. AFP
    Al Nassr forward 21 Kingsley Coman vies for the ball at Al Awwal Park. AFP
  • Al Nassr's Sadio Mane battles with Al Fateh's Saeed Baattia. Reuters
    Al Nassr's Sadio Mane battles with Al Fateh's Saeed Baattia. Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo says he will 'probably' retire at end of season

Al Nassr star admits that 2026/27 campaign is likely to be his last as he chases target of 1,000 career goals

Andy Lewis

August 16, 2026

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed he will “probably” retire from football when his Al Nassr contract expires next summer.

The 41-year-old forward was speaking following his marriage to his long-term partner, Georgina Rodriguez, last week.

“This is probably my last year of football, and I want to leave a spectacular legacy,” Ronaldo said in an interview with Vogue.

“I have my future all mapped out. I have so many things to keep me busy that to tell you just one thing is hard. Because football could leave a big hole, you have to fill your time in various ways, not just one.

“And also have more fun, travel more, watch and play padel, which I really like, and continue to enjoy what I’ve earned – what we’ve earned. Because after all it’s been 25 years with a lot of sacrifice.”

Ronaldo ended his trophy drought by leading Al Nassr to the Saudi Pro League title last season.

Al Nassr win SPL - in pictures

  • Al Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo poses with the Saudi Pro League trophy after a 4-1 win over Damac saw the Riyadh club crowned champions. EPA
    Al Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo poses with the Saudi Pro League trophy after a 4-1 win over Damac saw the Riyadh club crowned champions. EPA
  • Al Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo receives the Saudi Pro League trophy. EPA
    Al Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo receives the Saudi Pro League trophy. EPA
  • Al Nassr players celebrate with the Saudi Pro League trophy after beating Damac 4-1 at Al Awwal Park. EPA
    Al Nassr players celebrate with the Saudi Pro League trophy after beating Damac 4-1 at Al Awwal Park. EPA
  • Al Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo looks out to the crowd as his team celebrate their title win. EPA
    Al Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo looks out to the crowd as his team celebrate their title win. EPA
  • Al Nassr forward Kingsley Coman poses with the trophy. EPA
    Al Nassr forward Kingsley Coman poses with the trophy. EPA
  • Cristiano Ronaldo's double helped Al Nassr beat Damac 4-1 and secure the Saudi Pro League title at Al Awwal Park. AFP
    Cristiano Ronaldo's double helped Al Nassr beat Damac 4-1 and secure the Saudi Pro League title at Al Awwal Park. AFP
  • Cristiano Ronaldo fires home Al Nassr's fourth goal. Reuters
    Cristiano Ronaldo fires home Al Nassr's fourth goal. Reuters
  • Cristiano Ronaldo scores Al Nassr's third goal from a free-kick. Reuters
    Cristiano Ronaldo scores Al Nassr's third goal from a free-kick. Reuters
  • Kingsley Coman, front left, celebrates scoring his Al Nassr's second goal with teammate Mohamed Simakan. Getty Images
    Kingsley Coman, front left, celebrates scoring his Al Nassr's second goal with teammate Mohamed Simakan. Getty Images
  • Al Nassr forward Sadio Mane, left, scores his team's first goal. AFP
    Al Nassr forward Sadio Mane, left, scores his team's first goal. AFP
  • Sadio Mane celebrates after scoring to put Al Nassr 1-0 up. Getty Images
    Sadio Mane celebrates after scoring to put Al Nassr 1-0 up. Getty Images
  • Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo and Jamal Harkass of Damac battle for possession. Reuters
    Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo and Jamal Harkass of Damac battle for possession. Reuters
  • Al Nassr attacker Sadio Mane celebrates after scoring in the 33rd minute. Getty Images
    Al Nassr attacker Sadio Mane celebrates after scoring in the 33rd minute. Getty Images
  • Al Nassr manager Jorge Jesus during the match against Damac. AFP
    Al Nassr manager Jorge Jesus during the match against Damac. AFP
  • Al Nassr players pose for a team photo with the shirt of Sultan Al-Ghannam before the match. Reuters
    Al Nassr players pose for a team photo with the shirt of Sultan Al-Ghannam before the match. Reuters
  • Nassr fans before the start of the match at the Al Awwal Park in Riyadh. AFP
    Nassr fans before the start of the match at the Al Awwal Park in Riyadh. AFP
  • Al Nassr fans before the match against Damac. Reuters
    Al Nassr fans before the match against Damac. Reuters

This term he is chasing 1,000 career goals and currently sits on 976 in pursuit of that target.

He also has a dream of playing a senior competitive match alongside his son Cristiano Junior, who is 16, and plays for the Al Nassr youth team.

Ronaldo said that he did not intend to remain in football and instead planned to spend more time with his family and concentrate on ambitions away from the game.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner started out at Sporting in 2002 before distinguished spells at Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus. He briefly returned to Old Trafford before moving to Nassr and becoming the face of Saudi football.

Ronaldo's comments follow Lionel Messi's admission last week that he was also considering retirement following the death of his father, Jorge.

Updated: August 16, 2026, 4:39 PM
Cristiano RonaldoAl Nassr FCPortugal