Cristiano Ronaldo says he will 'probably' retire at end of season

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed he will “probably” retire from football when his Al Nassr contract expires next summer.
The 41-year-old forward was speaking following his marriage to his long-term partner, Georgina Rodriguez, last week.
“This is probably my last year of football, and I want to leave a spectacular legacy,” Ronaldo said in an interview with Vogue.
“I have my future all mapped out. I have so many things to keep me busy that to tell you just one thing is hard. Because football could leave a big hole, you have to fill your time in various ways, not just one.
“And also have more fun, travel more, watch and play padel, which I really like, and continue to enjoy what I’ve earned – what we’ve earned. Because after all it’s been 25 years with a lot of sacrifice.”
Ronaldo ended his trophy drought by leading Al Nassr to the Saudi Pro League title last season.
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This term he is chasing 1,000 career goals and currently sits on 976 in pursuit of that target.
He also has a dream of playing a senior competitive match alongside his son Cristiano Junior, who is 16, and plays for the Al Nassr youth team.
Ronaldo said that he did not intend to remain in football and instead planned to spend more time with his family and concentrate on ambitions away from the game.
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner started out at Sporting in 2002 before distinguished spells at Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus. He briefly returned to Old Trafford before moving to Nassr and becoming the face of Saudi football.
Ronaldo's comments follow Lionel Messi's admission last week that he was also considering retirement following the death of his father, Jorge.