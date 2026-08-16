Cristiano Ronaldo says he will 'probably' retire at end of season

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed he will “probably” retire from football when his Al Nassr contract expires next summer.

The 41-year-old forward was speaking following his marriage to his long-term partner, Georgina Rodriguez, last week.

“This is probably my last year of football, and I want to leave a spectacular legacy,” Ronaldo said in an interview with Vogue.

“I have my future all mapped out. I have so many things to keep me busy that to tell you just one thing is hard. Because football could leave a big hole, you have to fill your time in various ways, not just one.

“And also have more fun, travel more, watch and play padel, which I really like, and continue to enjoy what I’ve earned – what we’ve earned. Because after all it’s been 25 years with a lot of sacrifice.”

Ronaldo ended his trophy drought by leading Al Nassr to the Saudi Pro League title last season.

Al Nassr win SPL - in pictures

Previous slide Next slide Al Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo poses with the Saudi Pro League trophy after a 4-1 win over Damac saw the Riyadh club crowned champions. EPA Show caption: Al Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo poses with the Saudi Pro …

Al Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo receives the Saudi Pro League trophy. EPA Show caption: Al Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo receives the Saudi Pro Le…

Al Nassr players celebrate with the Saudi Pro League trophy after beating Damac 4-1 at Al Awwal Park. EPA Show caption: Al Nassr players celebrate with the Saudi Pro League trophy …

Al Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo looks out to the crowd as his team celebrate their title win. EPA Show caption: Al Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo looks out to the crowd as…

Al Nassr forward Kingsley Coman poses with the trophy. EPA Show caption: Al Nassr forward Kingsley Coman poses with the trophy. EPA

Cristiano Ronaldo's double helped Al Nassr beat Damac 4-1 and secure the Saudi Pro League title at Al Awwal Park. AFP Show caption: Cristiano Ronaldo's double helped Al Nassr beat Damac 4-1 an…

Cristiano Ronaldo fires home Al Nassr's fourth goal. Reuters Show caption: Cristiano Ronaldo fires home Al Nassr's fourth goal. Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo scores Al Nassr's third goal from a free-kick. Reuters Show caption: Cristiano Ronaldo scores Al Nassr's third goal from a free-k…

Kingsley Coman, front left, celebrates scoring his Al Nassr's second goal with teammate Mohamed Simakan. Getty Images Show caption: Kingsley Coman, front left, celebrates scoring his Al Nassr'…

Al Nassr forward Sadio Mane, left, scores his team's first goal. AFP Show caption: Al Nassr forward Sadio Mane, left, scores his team's first g…

Sadio Mane celebrates after scoring to put Al Nassr 1-0 up. Getty Images Show caption: Sadio Mane celebrates after scoring to put Al Nassr 1-0 up. …

Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo and Jamal Harkass of Damac battle for possession. Reuters Show caption: Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo and Jamal Harkass of Damac batt…

Al Nassr attacker Sadio Mane celebrates after scoring in the 33rd minute. Getty Images Show caption: Al Nassr attacker Sadio Mane celebrates after scoring in the…

Al Nassr manager Jorge Jesus during the match against Damac. AFP Show caption: Al Nassr manager Jorge Jesus during the match against Damac.…

Al Nassr players pose for a team photo with the shirt of Sultan Al-Ghannam before the match. Reuters Show caption: Al Nassr players pose for a team photo with the shirt of Sul…

Nassr fans before the start of the match at the Al Awwal Park in Riyadh. AFP Show caption: Nassr fans before the start of the match at the Al Awwal Par…

Al Nassr fans before the match against Damac. Reuters Show caption: Al Nassr fans before the match against Damac. Reuters

































This term he is chasing 1,000 career goals and currently sits on 976 in pursuit of that target.

He also has a dream of playing a senior competitive match alongside his son Cristiano Junior, who is 16, and plays for the Al Nassr youth team.

Ronaldo said that he did not intend to remain in football and instead planned to spend more time with his family and concentrate on ambitions away from the game.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner started out at Sporting in 2002 before distinguished spells at Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus. He briefly returned to Old Trafford before moving to Nassr and becoming the face of Saudi football.

Ronaldo's comments follow Lionel Messi's admission last week that he was also considering retirement following the death of his father, Jorge.