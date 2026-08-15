Karim Benzema and Ruben Neves penalties get Al Hilal up and running in Saudi Pro League

Al Hilal made a winning start to the new Saudi Pro League season with a 4-2 victory over promoted Al Faisaly.

A Karim Benzema penalty kick-started proceedings at Kingdom Arena before Malcom added a second on 26 minutes.

Ruben Neves converted the first of his two penalties two minutes later before Faisaly threatened an unlikely comeback with second-half goals from Alexandre Mendy and Theo Bongonda.

Neves kept his cool to slot home his second penalty on 88 minutes to ensure victory.

With talks ongoing for Darwin Nunez's transfer to Mohamed Salah's Trabzonspor, Hilal proved they still have the firepower to mount a serious title challenge.

Summer signing Crysencio Summerville was handed his first start on the left wing by Simone Inzaghi, but it was the wily old fox Benzema who put Hilal in front.

Hilal were awarded a penalty following a VAR review, replays showing Faisaly defender Mohammed Al Shanqiti had blocked Mohammed Mahzari's attempted cross with Al Shanqiti's arm.

Benzema, 38, who joined Hilal in the winter transfer window, showed a cool head to slot low past Fernando Pacheco in the Faisaly goal.

Malcom opened his account for the season when Faisaly failed to deal with a Neves free kick into the box.

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The ball fell invitingly for the Brazilian, who smashed home to beat Pacheco at his near post.

Things got even worse for Faisaly as they conceded another penalty from their own kick-off.

Hilal won the ball back in Faisaly's half with Benzema feeding Summerville, who went crashing to the floor under a double challenge from Abdoulaye Seck and Khalid Al Harbi.

Benzema handed duties over to Neves, and the Portuguese squeezed home his spot-kick despite Pacheco guessing the correct way.

At 3-0, Hilal will have been forgiven for thinking the three points were in the bag.

Faisaly had other ideas, though, and reduced the arrears on the hour mark when Mendy stabbed home Jaime Seoane's low cross from close range for a goal on debut.

Five minutes later, Faisaly cut Hilal's lead down to one goal.

A poor upfield kick by Yassine Bounou from the Hilal goal sent the ball straight back towards his own defence.

Mendy looked up to spot Bongonda's run into the box and picked out his teammate with a luscious cross for the DR Congo forward to head beyond the stranded Hilal goalkeeper.

Faisaly pressed for an equaliser, but Hilal were awarded their third penalty of the game at the death when substitute Mohamed Meite was bundled over in the area.

Neves again stepped up, converting his second penalty of the game to finally see Hilal over the finish line.

Moussa Dembele bagged the first hat-trick of the 2026/27 season as Al Ettifaq ran out 4-2 victors over Al Riyadh.

The French forward opened the scoring on 22 minutes before a pair of penalties – the second nine minutes into time added on – helped secure victory.

There was also a goal for young French prospect Rayane Messi, who scored on his Ettifaq debut.

Goals from Amadou Kone and Said Benrahma set up a 2-1 win for Neom over Al Fayha despite Neom playing the last third of the match with 10 men following Alaa Hejji's red card.

Fixtures

Saturday, August 15

Al Taawoun v Al Khaleej, 8.15pm

Al Ittihad v Al Kholood, 10pm

Al Nassr v Al Fateh, 10pm