Maresca says 'anything can happen' as rumours of Rodri move to Barcelona intensify

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca has refused to rule out Rodri leaving the club for Barcelona, insisting “anything can happen” before the transfer window closes as speculation over the Spain midfielder's future intensifies.

The uncertainty surrounding one of City's most influential players was heightened on Friday after an apparent photograph of Rodri travelling on a budget Ryanair flight from Madrid to Liverpool went viral on social media. The World Cup winner was pictured carrying a small suitcase bearing his name, Spain's flag and his national team number.

Maresca, however, played down the significance of the speculation while confirming Rodri is fit to return to training following back surgery at the end of July.

“First of all, we already said the transfer window is open; we can buy and sell players, anything can happen,” Maresca told reporters ahead of Sunday's Community Shield against Arsenal in Cardiff.

“I've just seen Rodri now in the building, I gave him a big hug, he looks good, so we'll see what happens.”

The uncertainty comes as Barcelona continue to be linked with the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner, who has been a cornerstone of City's success in recent seasons.

Maresca's comments also came amid reports that Chelsea had set a Friday deadline for bids for Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez, another player who has been linked with City.

Asked whether City would conduct any transfer business in the next 24 hours, Maresca smiled before ruling out any new arrivals on Friday.

“There are things we need to do,” he said. “For now, how many, I don't know. It can be one, it can be two players. It depends also if players are going to leave.”

That could have been a reference to Tijjani Reijnders. City have reportedly accepted a fee of £52 million from Saudi Pro League side Al Qadsiah for the Netherlands midfielder.

For now, though, Maresca's focus is Sunday's showpiece as he prepares for his first final since succeeding Pep Guardiola.

“Now in this moment, 48 hours before a final, my first in this club, my focus is not about players leaving or arriving,” he said. “It's just how we can prepare the best way in the game and try to win the final.”

Maresca also dismissed the idea that the Community Shield should be regarded as little more than a pre-season friendly.

“For me personally it's a trophy,” the Italian said. “And when the trophy is there, the final is there, you always try to win the game. So no friendly at all. It's a trophy that we're going to try our best to win, to win the first trophy.”

Arsenal's Spanish manager Mikel Arteta. AFP Show caption: Arsenal's Spanish manager Mikel Arteta. AFP

Arteta determined to add more silverware

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is equally determined to start the season with silverware after watching his side end a 22-year wait for the Premier League title last season.

The traditional curtain-raiser will pit the English champions against FA Cup winners City in Cardiff, with Arsenal also looking to put the disappointment of their Uefa Champions League final defeat by Paris Saint-Germain behind them.

Arteta said his players had returned refreshed and motivated following the summer break.

“It is a trophy, one that we can have because we earned it last year from winning the Premier League,” he said.

“You can tell how hungry the players are, which is a good sign. I love the way the players have come back, most of them earlier than expected. Really fit, we've done all the testing. They all seem in great condition.”

Arsenal have strengthened during the summer, with Bruno Guimaraes arriving from Newcastle United alongside Christos Tzolis and goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

The club were also linked with Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr before the Brazil international committed his future to the Spanish champions.

Arteta said the club remained determined to improve the squad, but he insisted that his immediate priority was Sunday's final.

“The best version of Arsenal has to be on Sunday,” he said. “That's the intention. The best performance, the best way to start the season by lifting the first trophy.

“On day one, be at our maximum level.”