Arsenal salaries 2026/27: Declan Rice and Kai Havertz on big money but Bukayo Saka is top earner

After finishing runners-up for three seasons, Arsenal finally got the job done last term as they edged past Manchester City to win their first Premier League title in 22 years.

It was a proud moment for manager Mikel Arteta who would have doubted his chances at one point, having finished second best season after season.

“Yes, we won the league. But the most proud I've been is how we have won it,” Arteta said after winning the title in May.

“We showed very important values not only in sport, but in life. Perseverance, to be resilient, to be composed in moments when people are doubting.”

The work, however, is not done as the Gunners prepare for a new campaign just one month after the conclusion of the World Cup.

Arsenal had 16 members participating in the 2026 finals in North America and many will bring fond memories, tough lessons and possibly some fitness issues into the Premier League.

Things have changed in the interim. Leandro Trossard has moved to Besiktas, Jakub Kiwior's loan spell at Porto has turned into a permanent transfer while Gabriel Jesus has been linked with a potential move away.

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Among those on the roster, Bukayo Saka will be keen to show that he is in top shape. Saka started only two of seven matches for England at the World Cup before the third-place play-off against France and didn't come off the bench during the semi-final defeat to Argentina.

Against France, Saka bagged a hat-trick to show he is ready for more. Unsurprisingly, he is the top earner at Arsenal.

Below are the highest-paid Arsenal players for the 2026/27 season. List compiled data from capology.com, spotrac.com and media reports.

Arsenal's highest-paid players for 2026/27

1. Bukayo Saka – £300,000 per week

2. Kai Havertz – £280,000 per week

3. William Saliba – £250,000 per week

=4. Martin Odegaard – £240,000 per week

=4. Declan Rice – £240,000 per week

6. Viktor Gyokeres – £200,000 per week

=7. Gabriel Martinelli – £180,000 per week

=7. Eberechi Eze – £180,000 per week

=9. Ben White – £150,000 per week

=9. Noni Madueke – £150,000 per week

=9. Gabriel Magalhaes – £150,000 per week

12. Mikel Merino – £130,000 per week

13. Riccardo Calafiori – £120,000 per week

=14. David Raya – £100,000 per week

=14. Reiss Nelson – £100,000 per week

=16. Jurrien Timber – £90,000 per week

=16. Christos Tzolis – £90,000 per week

18. Ethan Nwaneri – £80,000 per week

19. Martin Zubimendi – £75,000 per week

20. Christian Norgaard – £65,000 per week

21. Kepa Arrizabalaga – £60,000 per week

22. Cristhian Mosquera – £55,000 per week

23. Myles Lewis-Skelly – £40,000 per week

24. Illan Meslier – £30,000 per week

Note. Gabriel Jesus likely on his way out. Piero Hincapie’s salary not confirmed