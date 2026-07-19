Thomas Tuchel proud of England after 6-4 win over France caps 'best World Cup on foreign soil'

England manager Thomas Tuchel said even though his team fell short of their goal of winning the World Cup, the players should feel proud after finishing third in the 2026 campaign following an exhilarating 6-4 win over France.

Bukayo Saka scored a hat-trick as England held off ⁠a stunning France fightback to clinch third place for their best World Cup finish since their title win in 1966.

Kylian Mbappe scored twice to become the all-time World Cup top scorer as France fought back from 4-0 down at half-time to come close to equalising.

Saka completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot three minutes from time to make it 5-3. He had scored twice in the first half ⁠after goals from Declan Rice and Ezri Konsa.

Ousmane Dembele struck late to offer ​France hope, ⁠but substitute Jude Bellingham netted his seventh goal of the tournament – the most by an England player at a World Cup – to complete a memorable win at ​Miami Stadium.

“It's the first medal for 60 years, the best World Cup on foreign soil. So I hope that the players can be proud of that in ⁠some time,” Tuchel said.

“We are fiercely competitive, so like we almost don't allow ​ourselves ⁠to be proud of the third ‌place because 18 months ago we set ourselves the highest goal … to make it ​to the final and win the World Cup.

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“So it's very, very painful if you miss out. The pain will stay for a while.”

Tuchel's defensive tactics during England's 2-1 defeat against Argentina in the semi-finals came in for heavy criticism, especially after his team had taken the lead.

“The press conference yesterday felt as if we went out in the group stage without a win, to be very honest,” the German said.

“The best thing you can do is react on the pitch and get the next win. Everything else is just talking, and talking doesn't get you points, and talking doesn't get you a win.

“I'm glad that we showed a reaction. We ​wanted that reaction, and it's very impressive.”

Meanwhile, Didier Deschamps's extraordinary 14-year reign ​as France coach ended in painful fashion.

Deschamps took responsibility for the result as France finished outside the top three despite having one of its most talented group of players in recent memory.

“It is a defeat, but we were 4-0 down. We produced an unacceptable first half,” Deschamps said.

“There was a reaction, with the things we ⁠know how to do well. We had two chances to make it 4-4, but we pushed forward a little more.

“That ​is what ⁠we know how to do, but we ‌didn't do it. It is my fault because I must not have done what was needed in the first half.”

There was some consolation for France as Mbappe became the all-time leading ⁠goal scorer in World ​Cup history with 22.

Mbappe finished with 10 goals in this ⁠World Cup, two ahead of Lionel Messi in ⁠the race for the Golden Boot. As Argentina face Spain in Sunday's final, Messi has a chance ​to surpass both marks Mbappe set.

Mbappe also became the first player with 10 goals in a World Cup since West Germany's Gerd Muller in 1970.