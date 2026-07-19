Andrew Tate and brother arrested on charges of rape and human trafficking in US

Kickboxers-turned-social media ⁠stars Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were arrested on fresh charges of rape, bodily ​harm and human trafficking by US Marshals Service on Saturday.

​Britain's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said it would seek extradition of the brothers and bring more charges against them, after it identified four additional victims. Both Andrew and Tristan will face charges in Britain relating to alleged offences between July 2010 and August 2017.

"We have decided to ​prosecute ⁠Andrew and Tristan Tate ‌for further offences including rape, arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual ​exploitation and offences relating to indecent images of a child," Malcolm McHaffie, head of the Special Crime Division at the CPS, said in a statement.

The Tates, who are dual US-British citizens, have denied any wrongdoing.

The brothers were arrested in Miami, according to multiple reports.

Andrew Tate, 38, is a former professional kickboxer and self-described misogynist who has amassed more than 10 million followers on X. He is due to face ​trial ‌in Britain this year in a civil case brought by four women ⁠for alleged physical and sexual abuse.

The four claimants, who have been ⁠granted anonymity, allege Tate subjected them to physical or sexual violence between 2013 and 2015. Two say they were in an intimate relationship with Tate, while two worked for his online webcam business. Tate denies the allegations. In his written defence, his lawyers said the claims are false and that all sexual activity was consensual.

Andrew and Tristan Tate were indicted in 2022 on charges of participating in a criminal ring that lured women to Romania and exploited them.

With inputs from Reuters