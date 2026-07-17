Big screens or beachside? Where to watch the World Cup final in the UAE – based on your vibe

The World Cup has once again proved to be that rare sporting tournament capable of bringing communities and families together, with each final becoming a shared memory for those watching at home or in public spaces.

When Spain face Argentina in the final on Sunday at 11pm UAE time, expect large gatherings across the Emirates. Supporters, families and those who are simply curious will follow the action on screens large and small, with Arabic and English commentary at venues ranging from cinemas and fan zones to quieter beachside restaurants.

Here are some places to watch the big game, depending on your desired vibe.

For big-screen drama: Vox Cinemas

A cinema-scale World Cup final experience is on offer at selected Vox Cinema branches. Photo: Vox Cinema Info

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey will be hogging many big screens this weekend, but even the historical epic has to make way for modern sporting history, with selected UAE cinemas screening the final.

The beauty of the cinema experience is the complete focus on the match. The large screens capture every detail, while the roar of the crowd at New York New Jersey Stadium will be relayed through surround-sound speakers.

From 11pm at participating Vox Cinemas across the UAE; tickets Dh45

For the liveliest atmosphere: DWTC Fanzone

The Dubai World Trade Centre fan zone offers a big-screen setting and crowd atmosphere for the World Cup final. EPA Info

Expect giant screens, Arabic commentary and a large mixed crowd reacting to every moment of the action.

The central location is easy to reach, with food outlets, dining areas and air-conditioned family spaces offering several ways to watch the game.

From 10pm, Halls 2 and 3, Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai; tickets from Dh63

For the family vibe: Dubai Festival City

Emirates Our Home at Dubai Festival City is closer to an all-night family festival than a conventional fan zone.

The indoor venue combines giant-screen football with entertainment, dining areas, performances and activities for children. A dedicated family section is separate from the licensed hospitality areas, making it an option for parents bringing their children.

From 6pm, Emirates Our Home Venue, Dubai Festival City; tickets from Dh100

For Spain supporters: Garden on 8

Spanish fan groups have adopted Garden on 8 as a home base, so expect to see plenty of red shirts worn by Dubai’s Spanish-speaking community.

Indoor and outdoor screens are accompanied by live scoreboards and a DJ.

From 12pm;=; no entry price

For Abu Dhabi's biggest watch party: Coca-Cola Fanzone at Reem Mall

This popular Abu Dhabi fan zone suits supporters seeking a large gathering away from Yas Island.

There are giant screens and the match will be shown with English commentary. Live acts will encourage chants and drum up a stadium atmosphere throughout the evening.

From 6pm; Coca-Cola Fanzone by McGettigan’s, Reem Mall, Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi; tickets from Dh80

For a football-filled staycation: Act 1 at Rixos Bab Al Bahr

A family holiday does not have to get in the way of the big match. For those staying in the Northern Emirates, Act 1 offers the chance to add the final to a resort break.

The restaurant is offering a full fan zone experience, with live screenings, DJs, games and match-day packages.

From 6pm, Act 1, Rixos Bab Al Bahr, Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah; Dh100 per person

For a laid-back match night: Oui Sports Bar

Sometimes, you simply want to relax and watch the game in peace without all the added excitement.

Oui Sports Bar at Radisson Red Dubai Silicon Oasis offers the comfort of a neighbourhood sports bar, with cosy seating for local families and groups of friends.

From 8pm, Oui Sports Bar, Radisson Red Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai; tickets from Dh60

For street food and live music: Soul St Dubai

Soul St at Five Jumeirah Village combines the final with murals, street food, live music and shisha.

The football will be shown across giant screens in indoor and outdoor areas, while the menu brings together Mexican, Asian and Middle Eastern dishes.

From 9am; Soul St, Five Jumeirah Village, Dubai; minimum spend from Dh100 outdoors and Dh200 indoors

For an upscale viewing experience: Broadway

Broadway at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental offers a more formal alternative to the fan zones.

The match will be shown across multiple screens while guests dine on wings, calamari, lamb skewers, burgers, pizzettas and sharing plates. Expect table service, polished interiors and a largely seated crowd.

From 6pm, Broadway, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi; no entry price

For an immersive experience: Zenon Dubai

Want to see Lionel Messi darting away from defenders across the wall over dinner?

At Zenon, almost the entire restaurant becomes a screen, with the match projected across the walls rather than confined to a television. Guests can follow the action while dining from the a la carte menu.

From 6pm; Zenon, Kempinski Central Avenue, Downtown Dubai; no entry price

For tee-off before kick-off: Topgolf Dubai

Select matches will be screened live at The Yard Sports Bar at Topgolf. Photo: Topgolf Info

Fancy a game of golf before settling in for the final?

Select matches will be screened live at The Yard Sports Bar at Topgolf. The fan zone features seven giant screens, food and drink offers and spot prizes.

Guests booking paid viewing packages will also receive a complimentary hour of Topgolf gameplay and snacks. Regular visitors can collect stamps during the tournament for a chance to win flights for two to New York, while larger groups can book private VIP suites with dedicated screenings.

From 10am; The Yard at Topgolf Dubai, Emirates Hills, Dubai; no entry price