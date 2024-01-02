Meet the Abu Dhabi chef who looks, and hopes to cook, like Gordon Ramsay

Popular British chef and restaurateur Gordon Ramsay once described him as his "mini me". But George Lyon, a small town boy from Yorkshire, has bigger ambitions than just his physical resemblance to the famous chef.

For eight years, he worked for Ramsay's restaurant group to hone his skills in the kitchen. Now, he's hoping to bring his wealth of experience as the head chef of Broadway, the newly opened restaurant at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental in Abu Dhabi.

"I have no relation to him whatsoever, I just look like him," Lyon tells The National with a chuckle, adding: "But that certainly didn't give me the upper hand in his kitchen."

Lyon's culinary journey started when he was 13 years old at a local restaurant in his hometown of Barnsley as a pot washer. Eager to break into actual cooking, he spent extended hours at the job.

"It started with working Friday evenings and Saturdays that turned into skipping school," Lyon recalls. "From that point on, I just fell in love with the kitchen, and working with people who had so much life experiences. I knew I wanted to get out of Barnsley."

George Lyon, Head Chef at Broadway Restaurant at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi George Lyon started his culinary career at 13 years old. All photos: Khushnum Bhandari / The National

In 2011 he moved to London for a 12-hour trial shift at The Savoy Grill, owned by Ramsay, kicking off his career with the popular celebrity chef.

"It was very tough," he prefaces, but then says Ramsay is nothing like his fiery television persona.

"Behind the scenes, he wouldn't have a staff if he's anything like how he is on television," says Lyon, calling the MasterChef judge "very charismatic, caring and a great a leader".

Ramsay would trust his team to deliver carrying his name, and so everyone was motivated to do their best, he says. Only a few years later, Lyon became head chef at London House, another one of Ramsay's his famed venues.

"He really shaped my future. You work hard and you learn – sometimes it's the hard the way, sometimes it's the easy way. At the end of the day, diamonds are made under pressure," Lyon says.

It was during his stint at London house, where he worked closely with Ramsay, that people started noticing their physical resemblance, even prompting the famous chef to call him his "mini me" on X.

"It became a running joke at the restaurant, but I didn't want people to think I got the position because I look like Gordon," Lyon says.

Ramsay was clear about how he respected him for his work at his restaurants, he adds, saying: "I don't think that would've changed just because we can have a laugh about looking alike".

When asked whether he sees the resemblance himself, Lyon takes a long pause, before saying: "Yes and no". The "no" being more out of caution for people who might think that he only gets the job for looking like a famous chef.

"But it's fun, and it is what it is. It doesn't bother me," he says. "People think I'm related to him, but I'm really not. He's a great guy with a big heart, and I've learned so much from my years working at his restaurant."

After five years at London House, Lyon spent a year at Ramsay's Maze, before moving on to a private members club in Mayfair where he worked for four years.

He moved to Abu Dhabi in September last year to join Broadway as head chef. The newly opened restaurant, located within the luxurious Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental hotel, is a modern French brasserie that serves British comfort food with an American twist. It combines 1920s glamour with contemporary gastronomy.

Broadway is a modern French brasserie that serves British comfort food with an American twist. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

"I want it to be a place where people go to to have fun, while eating great food and experience great service," he says.

The social aspect of dining is palpable in the venue's sleek set up, with a prominent bar at the heart of it. On the menu are British classics such as tater tots, smashed burgers and beef wellington, as well as desserts such as sticky toffee pudding and chocolate peanut butter tarts.

Since moving to the UAE with his family, Lyon has been fascinated with the capital's vibrant restaurant scene.

"Abu Dhabi is up and coming, and that's why I chose to move here," he says. And although he looks up to Ramsay's decorated career, Lyon says he's not necessarily chasing accolades for Broadway.

"It is all about great food, great service and great ambiance. I think that's really what a great restaurant is, and that's what we want to be."