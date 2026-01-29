Topgolf to open new venue on Yas Island in 2026

Miral has announced that Topgolf is set to open on Yas Island, adding another large-scale leisure attraction to Abu Dhabi’s entertainment island.

The venue is already under construction and is scheduled for completion this year. Miral said the project has reached 28 per cent completion and is being developed in partnership with Viya, an authorised franchise partner of Topgolf.

Spanning about 6,500 square metres of gross floor area, the three-level complex will feature a multi-tier driving range and a 19,000-square-metre outfield equipped with TopTracer ball-tracking technology. The venue will include 82 hitting bays, eight of which will be VIP category, and is designed to cater to players of all skill levels, from first-time visitors to experienced golfers.

Jonathan Brown, chief portfolio officer at Miral, said the development reflects the company’s strategy to further strengthen Yas Island’s global appeal.

“This project is a testament to our unwavering commitment to further positioning Yas Island as a top global destination for entertainment and leisure,” he said. “Topgolf embodies innovation and joy, offering an unparalleled experience for visitors of all skill levels.”

The ground floor will include a VR hitting bay, direct access to the tee line for practice and training, lounge areas, an event lawn and a dedicated pro shop selling golf equipment. Upper levels will house a range of dining venues, including a sports and sky lounge with outdoor terrace spaces, alongside an arcade zone and flexible event areas that can be adapted for private functions and corporate bookings.

Christopher May, chief executive of Viya, said the Yas Island project builds on the strong performance of the Dubai venue, which opened five years ago.

“Since opening, Topgolf Dubai has welcomed more than 2.7 million guests, delivered over 85 million swings and earned more than 29 industry awards,” he said.

Topgolf Yas Island will be the second venue in the country and is expected to further expand Abu Dhabi’s sports and entertainment offering by blending technology-driven gameplay with food, social spaces and live events.

The development also complements Yas Island’s existing golf facilities, including Yas Links Abu Dhabi and Yas Acres Golf and Country Club, reinforcing the island’s position as a regional hub for both leisure and sporting experiences.

The new attraction joins Miral’s portfolio of destinations on Yas Island, which includes Disneyland Abu Dhabi, Ferrari World, Warner Bros World, Yas Waterworld, SeaWorld Yas Island, Clymb and Yas Marina Circuit.