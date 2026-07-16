Can you still fly to the World Cup final? Tickets, flights and costs explained

As the biggest sporting event of the year draws closer, it's only natural to feel a touch of Fomo about not being in the stands at New York New Jersey Stadium to watch Spain face Argentina in Sunday's World Cup final.

Some fans will be sufficiently enthused to dip into their savings for what could be the trip of a lifetime. Tickets remain available through Fifa's official sales and resale platforms.

For everyone else, the logistical demands and eye-watering cost may make that streaming subscription feel like excellent value.

Can you enter the US?

Before considering the trip, check that your passport is valid and that you have permission to enter the US.

US entry requirements depend on nationality, passport status and travel history. Given the tight timeline, the simplest route is available to citizens of more than 40 countries covered by the Visa Waiver Programme, including Australia and the UK.

Eligible travellers may visit for up to 90 days with an approved Electronic System for Travel Authorisation or Esta. An approval is generally valid for two years, or until the passport expires, whichever comes first.

A new online application costs $40.27. A decision is usually available within 72 hours, although approval is not guaranteed and must be secured before boarding.

Can you still buy a ticket?

Spain’s Lamine Yamal during the World Cup semi-final victory over France. Getty Images Info

Tournament organiser Fifa says tickets can continue to appear through its Last-Minute Sales Phase until the tournament ends.

A recent search found tickets for the final in the lower Category 2 seats were listed at $7,380 each. That figure is more of a snapshot than a guarantee, as Fifa may adjust prices after reviewing demand and availability.

Fans can also try the official Resale and Exchange Marketplace, reducing the risk of paying for a ticket that is not valid for entry.

How much could flights cost?

Etihad operates direct flights between Abu Dhabi and New York. Pawan Singh / The National Info

With the match kicking off on Sunday afternoon (11pm UAE time), aim to land in the New York area by Saturday in case of a missed connection, long immigration queues or delays travelling to the stadium.

From London

With several airlines offering direct flights of about eight hours, London is one of the more practical departure points for European fans.

From the UAE

Emirates flies directly from Dubai to JFK, United connects Dubai with Newark and Etihad operates non-stop services between Abu Dhabi and JFK. Direct journeys take about 14 hours.

Newark may suit travellers staying in New Jersey, while JFK may work better for those basing themselves in New York. Choose the airport according to the hotel and match-day transport rather than the distance on a map.

From Sydney

Travellers from Australia face the most arduous journey of the routes compared here. There are no direct flights from Sydney or Melbourne to New York, so expect at least one connection, with flight times of around 21 hours.

Crossing the International Date Line can also make the itinerary look more forgiving than it is, so check the arrival date carefully because there is no time to waste.

Where should you stay?

Jersey City offers an alternative base for World Cup final travellers staying across the Hudson River from Manhattan. Getty Images Info

Proximity to the stadium does not guarantee easy access when one of the world’s largest sporting events comes to town.

Expect accommodation prices to rise with the occasion.

An online search found rooms at the two-star Super 8 by Wyndham near the stadium from about $463 for the night of the final, while the three-star Hampton Inn Carlstadt at the Meadowlands started at about $1,629.

More options were available across the Hudson River, where two-star budget hotels started at about $261 per night.

Hiring a car may sound like the beginning of a great American road trip, but it will not solve the match day problem because general spectator parking is unavailable at the stadium.

By train

The dedicated NJ Transit match-day rail ticket costs $98 return and must be bought through the NJ Transit mobile app.

It is required for World Cup travel to the stadium and cannot be purchased at a station or on board.

The first service for the final is scheduled for 11am, four hours before kick-off. Trains will run every 10 minutes to 20 minutes up to kick off.

By official shuttle

The official stadium shuttle costs $20 return and leaves from three Manhattan locations: Port Authority Bus Terminal, Midtown East near Grand Central and Midtown North at Columbus Circle.

The tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable, and passengers must carry a valid match ticket.

What is the final bill?

The ticket eats up most of the budget before the plane leaves the runway.

Pair the tickets with flights from various departure points, the online visa application and accommodation, and the total can reach more than $8,000. That is before airport transfers, food and beverages, and the almost inevitable piece of World Cup memorabilia.