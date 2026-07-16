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World Cup 2026

Jude Bellingham slaps Argentina's Valentin Barco after England's World Cup heartbreak

Real Madrid star lost his cool at the end of semi-final in Atlanta

The National

July 16, 2026

Jude Bellingham had a World Cup semi-final to forget. Not only did Argentina stage a late comeback to secure a place in the final, but the England midfielder also lost his cool at the end of the match, resulting in a physical altercation.

The Real Madrid star, one of the standout players for England at the tournament, struggled to contain his emotions as Argentina completed a dramatic 2-1 comeback win thanks to Lionel Messi, who turned provider for both goals.

Bellingham had been on the edge all match. Referee Ismail Elfath had to separate Bellingham and Messi when the semi-final opened with a no-call on a forearm from Enzo Fernandez to the back of Elliot Anderson's head.

It was one of the many exchanges between the teams in the first half in Atlanta.

After the final whistle, Bellingham was involved in a fracas. As the victorious Argentina team members made a huddle near Bellingham, the England star moved towards the group and slapped defender Valentin Barco, who was an unused substitute, on the back of his head.

Other Argentina players then surrounded Bellingham as Nicolas Otamendi confronted the England player.

Fifa is yet to comment on the altercation, but Bellingham's actions are likely to attract a penalty from the governing body.

For Bellingham and England, it was a painful match. The Three Lions had asserted themselves from the start and took the lead through Anthony Gordon.

But they then retreated and tried to defend their position for the rest of the match, allowing Argentina to wait for an opening, which Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez took advantage of in the final stages of the match to clinch victory.

The spotlight fell on other members of the England team as well. Coach Thomas Tuchel held his ground when asked about the overtly defensive tactics of his team after taking the lead.

“You can discuss this with a million coaches [but] I have to make a decision on the pitch,” Tuchel told the BBC.

“I analysed the match and I did it a certain way so that's my responsibility. In the moment, no regrets. The team gave everything and we were very, very close.”

Argentina defeat England in semi-final - in pictures

  • Lautaro Martinez celebrates with Lionel Messi after scoring Argentina's second goal in their 2-1 World Cup semi-final win over England in Atlanta. EPA
    Lautaro Martinez celebrates with Lionel Messi after scoring Argentina's second goal in their 2-1 World Cup semi-final win over England in Atlanta. EPA
  • Lionel Messi celebrates after Argentina's second goal by Lautaro Martinez. AFP
    Lionel Messi celebrates after Argentina's second goal by Lautaro Martinez. AFP
  • Dejected England midfielder Jude Bellingham after the match. Reuters
    Dejected England midfielder Jude Bellingham after the match. Reuters
  • Lautaro Martinez celebrates scoring Argentina's second goal. Reuters
    Lautaro Martinez celebrates scoring Argentina's second goal. Reuters
  • Argentina's Lautaro Martinez heads home their second goal. Reuters
    Argentina's Lautaro Martinez heads home their second goal. Reuters
  • Argentina's Lautaro Martinez heads home to make it 2-1. EPA
    Argentina's Lautaro Martinez heads home to make it 2-1. EPA
  • Argentina's Enzo Fernandez celebrates after scoring. EPA
    Argentina's Enzo Fernandez celebrates after scoring. EPA
  • Argentina's Enzo Fernandez makes it 1-1. Reuters
    Argentina's Enzo Fernandez makes it 1-1. Reuters
  • England's Anthony Gordon celebrates scoring. Reuters
    England's Anthony Gordon celebrates scoring. Reuters
  • England's Anthony Gordon scores in the 55th minute. Reuters
    England's Anthony Gordon scores in the 55th minute. Reuters
  • England's Anthony Gordon scores past Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. Reuters
    England's Anthony Gordon scores past Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. Reuters
  • England's Jude Bellingham is challenged by Leandro Paredes of Argentina. AFP
    England's Jude Bellingham is challenged by Leandro Paredes of Argentina. AFP
  • England midfielder Elliot Anderson is held back by teammate Anthony Gordon as he clashed with Argentina's Lisandro Martinez, Cristian Romero, Lionel Messi, and Leandro Paredes. Reuters
    England midfielder Elliot Anderson is held back by teammate Anthony Gordon as he clashed with Argentina's Lisandro Martinez, Cristian Romero, Lionel Messi, and Leandro Paredes. Reuters
  • England's Elliot Anderson competes for the ball against Enzo Fernandez of Argentina. AFP
    England's Elliot Anderson competes for the ball against Enzo Fernandez of Argentina. AFP
  • Argentina's defender Lisandro Martinez argues with Jude Bellingham of England. AFP
    Argentina's defender Lisandro Martinez argues with Jude Bellingham of England. AFP
Updated: July 16, 2026, 6:06 AM
World Cup 2026EnglandArgentinaLionel Messi