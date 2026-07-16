Jude Bellingham slaps Argentina's Valentin Barco after England's World Cup heartbreak

Jude Bellingham had a World Cup semi-final to forget. Not only did Argentina stage a late comeback to secure a place in the final, but the England midfielder also lost his cool at the end of the match, resulting in a physical altercation.

The Real Madrid star, one of the standout players for England at the tournament, struggled to contain his emotions as Argentina completed a dramatic 2-1 comeback win thanks to Lionel Messi, who turned provider for both goals.

Bellingham had been on the edge all match. Referee Ismail Elfath had to separate Bellingham and Messi when the semi-final opened with a no-call on a forearm from Enzo Fernandez to the back of Elliot Anderson's head.

It was one of the many exchanges between the teams in the first half in Atlanta.

After the final whistle, Bellingham was involved in a fracas. As the victorious Argentina team members made a huddle near Bellingham, the England star moved towards the group and slapped defender Valentin Barco, who was an unused substitute, on the back of his head.

Other Argentina players then surrounded Bellingham as Nicolas Otamendi confronted the England player.

Fifa is yet to comment on the altercation, but Bellingham's actions are likely to attract a penalty from the governing body.

For Bellingham and England, it was a painful match. The Three Lions had asserted themselves from the start and took the lead through Anthony Gordon.

But they then retreated and tried to defend their position for the rest of the match, allowing Argentina to wait for an opening, which Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez took advantage of in the final stages of the match to clinch victory.

The spotlight fell on other members of the England team as well. Coach Thomas Tuchel held his ground when asked about the overtly defensive tactics of his team after taking the lead.

“You can discuss this with a million coaches [but] I have to make a decision on the pitch,” Tuchel told the BBC.

“I analysed the match and I did it a certain way so that's my responsibility. In the moment, no regrets. The team gave everything and we were very, very close.”

Argentina defeat England in semi-final - in pictures