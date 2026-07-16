World Cup 2026 quiz: Spain, England and Mbappe v Yamal

The 2026 World Cup is drawing to a close and after more than a month of intense battle, only two teams remain with a chance to win.

Spain showed their technical quality in their semi-final against France to book their spot in Sunday's title match, denying Kylian Mbappe an opportunity to avenge the heartbreak of losing the 2022 final.

England saw their World Cup dreams go up in smoke as Argentina rallied to clinch a 2-1 win in the second semi-final.

Lionel Messi now has a golden chance to go for back-to-back World Cup trophies and perhaps settle the claim for the greatest of all time.

As we prepare for the title match this weekend, take our quiz below to see how well you have followed the 2026 finals.