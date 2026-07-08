World Cup 2026 quiz: Messi, Mbappe and other knockout stars

Eight teams remain at the 2026 World Cup after an intense group and early knockout phase that had drama and heartbreak.

Morocco are the only Arab team still in action after Egypt saw their World Cup dreams vanish in controversial circumstances against Argentina in the last 16.

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland continue to dominate the goal-scoring charts while Harry Kane is also not far behind.

The stage is set for an exciting last-eight stage with last tournament's finalists France taking on Morocco, Spain facing Belgium, Norway locking horns with England and title holders Argentina playing Switzerland.

As we prepare for the final leg of matches, take the quiz below and test your knowledge about the tournament so far.