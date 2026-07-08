Messi leads Argentina to incredible comeback as Egypt suffer agonising World Cup exit

Lionel Messi helped guide Argentina to a stunning late comeback as Egypt were denied what would have been one of the all-time great World Cup shocks.

The North African side had stunned the reigning champions by taking a two-goal advantage through Yasser Ibrahim and Mostafa Zico in the last-16 clash in Atlanta.

Argentina looked dead and buried with 11 minutes left only for Cristian Romero, Messi and Enzo Fernandez to all score in quick succession to leave Egypt devastated.

These players – plus Hossam Hassan and his coaching staff – had already secured their places in Egyptian sporting folklore with their performances in North America. First victory at World Cup? Done. First qualification out of group stage? Done? First knockout stage win? Done.

But Argentina was always going to be a mighty hurdle to overcome. Lionel ⁠Scaloni's side have a record to be feared after winning their last three major tournaments, with two Copa America crowns – 2021 and 2024 – sandwiching the Qatar World Cup title secured four years ago.

Both teams can point to their veteran captains as being inspirational figures. Salah, 34, went into the game with one goal and two assists in the finals – as well as a scoring a Panenka penalty in the last-32 shoot-out win over Australia.

But 39-year-old Messi had already banked seven goals, leaving him level at the top of the Golden Boot race with Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, as he became the World Cup's all-time record scorer.

It was the Pharaohs that were flying early on, though, as they took a shock 15th-minute lead. Marwan Attia flung over a superb cross from the right and Ibrahim showed more determination than Lisandro Martinez to get to the ball and head home a superb opener.

Less than five minutes later, though, and Argentina had a won penalty. Haissem Hassan, starting in place of the dropped Omar Marmoush, could have no complaints after taking down Nicolas Tagliafico.

Up stepped Messi only for the Inter Miami forward to see a poor effort saved by Egypt goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir, his second penalty miss of the tournament after sending a spot-kick wide in the group-stage win over Austria.

Shobeir was back in action after the first hydration break when he produced a fine reaction stop from Alexis Mac Allister's powerful header, although the Liverpool midfielder should really have scored.

The woodwork then came to Egypt's rescue minutes later as Messi's woes continued after he curled a 25-yard free-kick against the outside of Shobeir's post.

Argentina went close again just before half-time, after working the ball out to Tagliafico whose first-time cross found Julian Alvarez – chosen ahead of Lautaro Martinez up front – only for his well-hit low strike to be superbly saved by Shobeir.

That was that for the opening 45 minutes as Egypt went in at the break ahead with what had been their only effort on target and dreaming of the biggest World Cup upset since Argentina were beaten by Saudi Arabia four years ago.

Despite Argentina dominating possession and piling on the pressure at the start of the second half, it was Egypt who next had the ball in the back of the ball as a quick counter-attack saw Salah slot a ball through to Zico who finished confidently.

But wild Egyptian celebrations were cut short after a quick VAR intervention, French referee Francois Letexier looked at the pitchside monitor and agreed that Marwan Attia had stood on the foot of Lisandro Martinez early on in the move that led to the goal.

Argentina's relief would prove short-lived. Another slick Egypt counter-attack ripped through a ragged Argentine defence with Salah again at the heart of it as he picked out Hassan out wide who in turn found an unmarked Ziko to sweep the ball home in the 67th minute. And this time it counted.

The South American dragged themselves back into the game with 11 minutes to go and set Egyptian nerves jangling. Messi would earn an assist when his ball into the box from the right was met by Romero and the defender's header finally ended Shobeir's resistance in the Egyptian goal.

Substitute Lautaro Martinez then sent a close range header just wide before, inevitably, Messi entered the fray to rescue Argentina with his eighth goal of the tournament.

Lautaro Martinez was involved in the build-up with the ball dropping into the path of Messi who drilled home a half-volley via the hands of Shobeir and the underside of the crossbar.

Six minutes to go and the match was now swinging end-to-end. Egypt launched yet another dangerous counter-attack but were let down by a final ball that was intercepted by Leandro Paredes.

Salah then went down in the box claiming a penalty only for Argentina to spring back up the other end of the pitch. Lautaro Martinez picked up the ball down the right and sent over a sensational cross which ended with midfielder Fernandez cushioning home a perfect header in the 92nd minute to complete the remarkable comeback. Incredible, breathless and brilliant.

Messi and Co will now take on the winner of Colombia against Egypt for a place in the semi-finals.

For Egypt, an unforgettable World Cup had reached the cruellest of endings. The dream was over.