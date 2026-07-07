Mikel Merino grabs last-gasp winner for Spain as Cristiano Ronaldo exits World Cup with a whimper

Cristiano Ronaldo had been in belligerent form during the press conference ahead of Portugal's last-16 clash with Spain as he again confirmed that this was going to be his final bow at a World Cup.

“You have been trying to kill me for the past 23 years, but you must have seen that is not worth it, it's a waste of time, but you try to try to try to try to try,” said the 41-year-old. “This will be my last World Cup, but let's hope tomorrow isn't my last game.”

His performances in North America have divided opinion, but in a tournament where Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi lead the chase to win the Golden Boot, Ronaldo has ensured he at least remains in the mix when it comes to superstar attackers hogging the headlines.

The Al Nassr forward bagged a brace against Uzbekistan in the group stage to become the first player to score at six World Cups – a feat even old rival Messi cannot match – while also levelling from the penalty spot as Portugal edged out Croatia in the last-32 for his first knockout-stage goal.

Ronaldo was in Roberto Martinez's starting line-up as usual on Monday but it was Spain who should have landed the opening blow in Dallas.

Slipped in by a perfect first-time Dani Olmo pass, Mikel Oyarzabal spurned a glorious opportunity to make it five goals in five games after nine minutes as the Real Sociedad attacker could only drag a shot wide of the target when clean through.

Not long after, Portuguese keeper Diogo Costa produced a double save, one regulation parry from Yasmine Lamal – the newest member of football's superstar club still ruled by Ronaldo and Messi – the other an acrobatic fingertip stop to deny Alex Baena.

Nuno Mendes went closest yet to open the scoring just before half-time when his drilled effort thumped the crossbar via the head of Spain defender Pedro Porro.

Ronaldo's impact in the opening 45 minutes had been limited to half chances; one ferocious strike from an acute angle hit straight at Unai Simon and a hooked finish that looped comfortably into the Spain goalkeeper's hands. They were to be his last efforts on goal at a World Cup.

Portugal suffered a major blow 10 minutes in the second half when left-back Nuno Mendes limped off the pitch having helped keep Yamal's influence to a minimum.

It took until the 73rd minute until there was a serious effort on goal in what had become an increasingly tense affair and it came from Barcelona winger Yamal who saw a free-kick turned over the bar by Costa.

Bruno Fernandes, who had offered next to no attacking threat, was next to try his luck with the Portugal midfielder hooking a shot into the side netting but opportunities remained scant.

Extra-time looked inevitable until the deadlock was broken one minute into stoppage time. Mikel Merino, who had started the move with a quick free-kick, was put through on goal by fellow substitute Ferran Torres and the versatile Arsenal midfielder slotted home into the bottom corner.

Belatedly, Portugal would throw caution to the wind and actually go looking for a goal in a half where that had rarely been the case. With seconds left, former Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva clipped a header just over the bar which was quickly followed by a Joao Neves effort that flew wide.

That was to be the last chances as the final whistle blew and Portugal were out, while Spain had a quarter-final clash against either Belgium or co-hosts the United States on Friday to focus on.

Coach Martinez had kept the ineffective Ronaldo on the pitch for the entire game, while even more bafflingly leaving striker Goncalo Ramos sitting on the bench twiddling his thumbs, despite the AC Milan new boy having scored the winner against Croatia.

“I am not the player I used to be,” Ronaldo had admitted ahead of the game. And this had proven all too true as the veteran's World Cup career ended with a whimper rather than a roar.