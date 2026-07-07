Tearful Cristiano Ronaldo bids World Cup farewell with a 'clear conscience'

Cristiano Ronaldo bid a tearful farewell to the World Cup following Portugal's 1-0 loss to Spain, but said he left with a "clear conscience" knowing he "gave it his all".

Appearing at his sixth and final World Cup, Ronaldo, 41, was a peripheral figure as Spain won the last-16 fixture in Dallas, Texas, thanks to substitute Mikel Merino's late winner.

The Al Nassr striker played in his record-extending 233rd – and potentially last – international match. But the ⁠five-time Ballon d'Or winner insisted – just as ​he did Sunday before the match – that in the big picture, he remains ⁠secure in his legacy with his national team.

"Well, it's normal, sad, to leave the World Cup like this," Ronaldo said. "But, as I said yesterday at the ⁠press conference, I gave it my all, I gave my best. And I ​leave with a clear conscience.

"That's football, ‌that's the life of a footballer. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. And ​it has to move on.

"It was my last World Cup, yes, but the rest ... I have time to think, be with my family, not make decisions in the heat of the moment and move on with life."

Previous slide Next slide Mikel Merino celebrates scoring the only goal of the game as Spain knocked Portugal out of the 2026 World Cup in Dallas at the last-16 stage. Reuters Info

Mikel Merino scores for Spain in stoppage time. AFP Info

A dejected Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal's defeat. Reuters Info

Spain's Mikel Merino shoots past Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa to make it 1-0. Getty Images Info

Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon is beaten by a deflected strike from Nuno Mendes of Portugal only for the ball to hit the bar. Reuters Info

Winger Lamine Yamal had a quiet game for Spain. Reuters Info

Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon saves a shot from Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo. Reuters Info

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo sees a first-half shot saved. EPA Info

Spain's forward Mikel Oyarzabal after missing a glorious chance to make it 1-0 early in the game. AFP Info

Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa saves a shot by Spain's Alex Baena. Reuters Info

Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal shoots wide when clean through in the opening 10 minutes. Getty Images Info





















Defeat means Ronaldo will retire without a World Cup title or even a World Cup final appearance. His team's best performance with Portugal came in his first appearance in 2006, when they finished fourth.

His record of 11 World Cup goals in 27 matches is a Portugal record, but pales compared with contemporaries Lionel Messi (20), Kylian Mbappe (19) and even Harry Kane (13).

Only one of his 11 goals came in the knockout rounds when he netted from the penalty spot against Croatia in the Round of 32 last week.

Alongside Messi and Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, Ronaldo is the only player to have played in six World Cups.

Though the World Cup eluded him, Ronaldo did enjoy continental success with Portugal, helping the Selecao das Quinas ​win the Euro ‌2016 title.

"Before Cristiano, Portugal hadn't won any titles," he said. "So, I'm happy. The truth ⁠is that the biggest title I won with the national team was ⁠in 2016, which for me has the same significance as the World Cup, honestly."

"Therefore, I repeat, I leave with a clear conscience, having done my best, and that's it. Tomorrow will be a new day, and life goes ​on."

Ronaldo is under contract for one more season with Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, the club where he's spent the past four seasons, helping the Riyadh club win last season's championship.

This coming season may be his last, though that has not been confirmed.