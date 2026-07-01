World Cup 2026 resignations and sackings including Ronald Koeman, Steve Clarke and Sabri Lamouchi

The 2026 World Cup dream continues for many teams as we move deeper into the knockout stage. However, the campaign has ended for many of the 48 sides that kicked off the finals last month.

As is the case at every World Cup, some managers of the eliminated teams have either resigned or been asked to leave. Below is the list of managers and officials who have left office after the 2026 World Cup.

Ronald Koeman (Netherlands)

The Dutch legend announced his resignation after his ​Dutch team ​were eliminated from the ​World Cup in the ⁠knockout round by Morocco via a tense penalty shoot-out.

“Last night, I ⁠made the decision to end my tenure as ​head coach of the Dutch national team,” Koeman said on social media.

“We all dreamt ⁠of a World Cup in which we would make history. That didn't happen. No one is more disappointed about that than I am. As head coach, you bear that responsibility.”

Koeman had taken over as coach after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar where the Netherlands reached the quarter-finals.

It was Koeman's second stint with the Dutch team, having previously coached them from 2018 to 2020.

Hong Myung-bo (South Korea)

Hong is a South Korean hero, having captained the team that famously reached the World Cup semi-finals on home soil in ​2002. However, his tenure as the national team coach saw his popularity plummet.

Public opinion turned against him at the 2014 World Cup when the South Korean side, under his management, were eliminated in the group phase.

This year, South Korea once again failed to make it past the first stage following losses against Mexico and South Africa, leading to his resignation.

“I would like to sincerely apologise to the ​citizens ⁠who have loved ‌Korean football and always supported the national team,” ​Hong said.

“I wish to step down as head coach of the South Korean national football team. Accepting this role was never an easy decision for me. However, once I made that decision, I did not consider any other reasons. I believed my only task was to fulfil the responsibility entrusted to me to the end.”

Miroslav Koubek (Czech)

Miroslav Koubek ​resigned as the Czech national team coach after a poor World Cup campaign. They finished bottom ‌of Group A with only one point from a draw with South Africa.

Koubek guided the Czechs through a tricky round of European play-offs to ​reach the World Cup ‌for the first time ⁠since 2006. However, they were far from impressive in North America, with the coach also blaming an exhausting travel schedule for fatigue and underperformance.

“A media campaign based on a number of half-truths and fabrications against me also contributed to my decision,” Koubek said in a statement. “In this atmosphere, my work for the Czech national team would no longer make sense.”

Yasser Al Misehal (Saudi Arabia)

This one was bigger than just a change of coach. Saudi Arabia Football Federation president Yasser Al Misehal resigned ​from ​his post after the kingdom's ⁠early exit from the World ​Cup.

Expectations were high after Saudi Arabia famously defeated eventual champions Argentina at the 2022 World Cup. However, the Green Falcons finished bottom of Group H with two ⁠points. They were eliminated after drawing against Uruguay and Cape Verde, having lost badly to Spain.

“The national team's ⁠failure to qualify for the next round of ​the ⁠World Cup is ‌a result that falls short of all our ​ambitions,” Al Misehal said.

“I bear full responsibility for it, apologising to everyone who hoped to see our team in a better position.

“Based on my conviction that responsibility requires providing the opportunity for a new phase, I have decided not to continue until the end of the current term.”

Sabri Lamouchi during Tunisia's match against Sweden at the Monterrey Stadium. AFP Info

Sabri Lamouchi (Tunisia)

Tunisia moved quickly following a disastrous start to the World Cup. Head coach Lamouchi was sacked following their 5-1 opening defeat to Sweden, with former Saudi Arabia boss Herve Renard appointed in his place.

Lamouchi, 54, had only taken over in January and was in charge for just five matches. He now holds the unwanted record of becoming the first coach to be dismissed after a single game of a World Cup finals.

Tunisia had high hopes coming into the tournament as they had not conceded a single goal during qualifying. But the 2026 finals turned out to be a disaster as they lost all three games comprehensively, conceding 12 goals.

Steve Clarke (Scotland)

Scotland manager Clarke stepped down from his position following his team's exit from the group ​stage ​in what was their first ​finals in 28 years.

Scotland were third in Group C with one win and two losses, but could not finish as one of the top eight third-place teams to advance to the ⁠Round of 32.

“The most emotional part of ​this goodbye ⁠is for my players, without ‌whom we wouldn't have had any of the memories that we've accumulated from 2019 until now,” ​Clarke said.

“They deserve all the praise and adulation that they receive and it was truly an honour to be called their gaffer. Thanks for having me and good luck to my successor.”

Clarke led the team since 2019 and his 36 wins as Scotland manager are ⁠the most by any coach in the nation's history.