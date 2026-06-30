Julian Nagelsmann says he will 'not run away' after Germany's World Cup exit

Manager Julian Nagelsmann remained defiant despite Germany's exit from the 2026 World Cup in the knockout stage, insisting he has no plans to quit the national team.

Germany crashed out of the finals in the Round of 32 following defeat to Paraguay in a penalty shoot-out.

It was yet another finals where Germany underperformed. While they halted a stretch of two World Cups without reaching ​the knockout phase, Germany still failed to make the last 16, as they did in 2018 and 2022.

Nagelsmann, 38, who had his contract extended through to 2028, insisted he has no plans to step aside.

“I'm not one to run away,” Nagelsmann said. “It's not the first time. It's been happening for a while now that we've been delivering tournaments like this.

“There are certainly a few fundamental things that I don't want to go into now, that one has to change in whatever situation. But I'm not one of those people who sits here and says, ‘I'm [resigning] just because we've been eliminated.' Rather, if the DFB [German Football Association] wants me ​to continue, then I will continue.”

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Nagelsmann, however, did question the referee's decision to disallow Jonathan Tah's extra-time goal.

Tah seemed to have clinched the game in ‌the 102nd minute when he reached Nathaniel ⁠Brown's corner at the back post and ​beat goalkeeper Orlando Gill.

However, referee Jalal Jayed was summoned to the replay ​monitor by lead ‌VAR Tatiana Guzman. After watching the replay, he wiped off the goal, ruling Waldemar Anton had fouled Gill. Replays showed minimal contact between the two.

“Of course you could say we should have solved [Paraguay's defence] differently, but ⁠it was a legitimate goal. It's a complete joke that it was disallowed,” Nagelsmann said.

“But in the end, to sum it up, if you're eliminated in the first knockout round ⁠of such a big tournament with so many teams, it's clearly not enough for German football.”

Germany's Jonathan Tah scores a goal that was later disallowed. Reuters Info

Later, Tah missed Germany's sixth kick from the spot in the shoot-out. Paraguay failed twice to seal the game before Jose Canale converted after Tah's miss. Germany's Kai Havertz and Nick Woltemade also had their ​penalties saved.

“I don't blame the penalty taker,” Nagelsmann said. “Because what's important is that we have players who want to take the ball and shoot. Even great players have missed penalties, just like great players did today. In the end, taking a penalty is always just the tip of the iceberg.”

Meanwhile, Paraguay President Santiago Pena declared Tuesday a national holiday after the World Cup win.

“Paraguay never gives up! Holiday damn it!!” Pena posted on X shortly after Monday night’s victory. The government later confirmed the impromptu holiday in a statement.

The dramatic victory sparked celebrations across the South American nation, with jubilant crowds pouring into the streets of the capital Asuncion.