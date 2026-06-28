Mousa Al Tamari shines against defending champions Argentina as Jordan exit World Cup

Argentina's Lionel Messi delivered his magic off the bench in a 3-1 win against Jordan, but it was Mousa Al Tamari who gave the debutants a goal to remember against the defending champions before exiting the World Cup.

The winger, who was brought on at the start of the second half on Saturday, quickly repaid his manager's faith in him. He immediately brought a front-footed approach that failed Jordan in the first half, first with a kick outside the penalty area in the 51st minute that skied over the crossbar.

And it was his run in the 55th minute, watched on by King Abdullah at Dallas Stadium, that left a lasting impression.

Al Tamari connected from a low cross from Ehsan Haddad and past Argentinian keeper Emi Martinez to bring Jordan within a goal of the defending World Cup champions. It was Jordan's third goal of the competition.

Jordan entered the fixture already eliminated from the tournament, while Argentina had already secured first place in Group J.

Manager Lionel Scaloni chose to start Messi on the bench, bringing him on to the pitch in the 60th minute to roaring applause at Dallas Stadium from the Argentinian faithful.

He delivered.

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring his team's third against Jordan at the Dallas Stadium. AFP Info

Messi stepped up for the free kick after being fouled 25 yards out from goal, and again it was Jordan keeper Yazeed Abulaila who was caught wrong-footed. Messi's low-curling effort rolled neatly into the net.

Messi thus became ​the ​first ​player to score in ⁠seven consecutive World Cup ⁠matches.

With Messi starting on the bench, that left the team having to answer who is capable of scoring other than the legendary Argentinian striker.

Giovani Lo Celso answered that question with a curling free kick in the 19th minute. His shot caught Abulaila wrong-footed and landed in the top corner.

Abulaila would make up for the error with a close-range save off Lautaro Martinez 11 minutes later. However that relief was short-lived after VAR awarded Argentina a penalty after Jordan midfielder Nizar Al Rashdan's boot caught the face of new Tottenham Hotspur signing Marco Senesi. Martinez converted the penalty.

But after a passive first half, it was manager Jamal Sellami's substitutes in the second that tested the reigning champions.

Mohannad Abu Taha delivered a dangerous whipping free kick into Argentina's penalty area that was headed away by Argentinian defender Nicolas Tagliafico in the 76th minute.

The result did not affect the standings, with Jordan exiting the tournament after three defeats. However they did score in all three games.

For Argentina, the knockout stage awaits. First up: Cape Verde in Miami on July 3.