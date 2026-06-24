World Cup 2026: Why are players cutting holes in their socks?

Technology has become an integral part of modern football. From VAR and balls with embedded sensors to hybrid grass surfaces and climate-controlled venues, the game is moving ahead at a tremendous pace.

But some aspects of football still work the old way. At the 2026 World Cup, several players have been seen playing with holes in the back of their socks.

Supremely fit athletes playing in space-age arenas while wearing 'torn' socks does not make sense at first glance - but there is a reason behind the it.

Why do football players cut holes in their socks?

At the ongoing World Cup, England players Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka have been pictured with holes in their socks. Iranian players also follow this practice, with Mehdi Taremi, Hossein Kanani, Algeria's Anis Hadj Moussa and others also playing with altered apparel.

The reason behind it is quite simple. Cutting holes in the back of football socks releases tension in the calf muscles by improving circulation.

Also, there is a belief that elastic tension in socks can play a role in developing cramps during matches and cutting holes can dissipate some of the pressure on muscles.

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Former Manchester City defender Kyle Walker played with such altered socks in the latter part of his career.

"The socks were actually too tight so it was causing pressure on my calves. It was just to release the tension. I just cut holes in them and all of a sudden I had a few alright games, and I was like, 'Ok, I'm keeping this now'," Walker explained at the time.

Athletes in other sports also resort to such DIY tactics. In cricket, fast bowlers routinely cut holes at the toe end of their shoes. A fast bowler transfers force many times more than his bodyweight through his knees and foot while bowling. An 'open toe' bowling shoe reduces pressure on the digits and nails.

In baseball, gloves are never used when in mint condition. Special creams and mallets are used to soften the glove and make it more usable during matches.

Cricket bats are also not used straight out of the wrapper. Bats are 'knocked in' with the help of linseed oil and a special mallet, binding the grain of the wood properly.