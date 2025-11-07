Jude Bellingham, right, and Phil Foden have returned to the England team. Reuters
Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden back in England's squad for World Cup qualifiers

Thomas Tuchel rings changes for matches against Serbia and Albania having already secured spot in next year's finals

November 07, 2025

England head coach Thomas Tuchel recalled Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham and Manchester City's Phil Foden to the national team squad for next week's World Cup qualifiers at home to Serbia and away against Albania.

Both players missed out last time as England sealed their passage to next year's finals in North America with two games to spare following a 5-0 victory over Latvia.

There was no place once again for Everton winger Jack Grealish despite his impressive start to the season and Tuchel also overlooked Brighton & Hove Albion's veteran striker Danny Welbeck who has scored six Premier League goals this season.

In all, Tuchel made six changes to his last squad in October with Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly and Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins the most notable absentees.

On Bellingham's recall, Tuchel said: "Jude accepted the decision, and he did what he does best. He competed on the highest level, and he showed that he deserves and has to be in the squad.

"So that's why he is in the squad. I will not reveal my confidential and private conversation with players here in public, but it's not a surprise for him to compete for us in the number 10 position.

"I think he knows for me, and I think he sees himself as a number 10."

On Foden, the German added: "The main thing with Phil is that he gets a role in the central part of the pitch.

"I don't see him as a winger at the moment, and maybe not any more. He should have a central role. I think that brings out his strengths."

There was a first call-up for Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott, while Manchester City full back Nico O'Reilly, who replaced the injured Reece James in the last squad, retains his place. Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton also returns.

The 22-year-old Bellingham's absence from the last squad was a major talking point as Tuchel said he wanted to reward the players who had impressed him in qualifying wins against Andorra and Serbia in September.

Bellingham struggled with injuries at the start of the campaign and was only just back from a shoulder problem when Tuchel named his last squad. He has scored three goals in his last four appearances for Real Madrid though.

Foden has also returned to form with Manchester City after struggling last season and scored twice in the Champions League win against Borussia Dortmund this week.

