Sport

Football

Phil Foden getting back to his best, says Pep Guardiola after League Cup stroll

Man City ease past Huddersfield while Arsenal, Newcastle and Spurs also progress

The National

September 25, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Pep Guardiola backed Phil Foden to shine as a number 10 after another excellent display in his side’s 2-0 League Cup win at Huddersfield on Wednesday.

Foden has returned to somewhere near his best after last season’s struggles and he set City on their way with a neatly-taken first-half opener. Savinho added City’s second to give the scoreline a fair reflection of their superiority.

When asked if Foden was happiest in a more central role, Guardiola said: “Absolutely. Close to the box I think he plays in the pockets perfectly.

“When he plays a little bit free and close to the box, he can do something that is unique, we know that.

“When Phil plays in that position behind the strikers, he’s a real threat.

“We’ve seen already with Phil (these last) few games. When the team play better, when every player makes his potential … but it’s not just today.

“The game against Arsenal, [Manchester] United, Napoli, he was really good.”

Guardiola made nine changes following Sunday’s 1-1 Premier League draw at Arsenal, with only Foden and Nico O’Reilly retaining their places in the starting XI.

Teenage forward Divine Mukasa, one of six home-grown players in City’s starting line-up, made his first senior appearance, with two others – Emile Heskey’s sons Reigan and Jaden Heskey – making their senior debuts.

Guardiola was delighted with his young players, saying: “Today, six players from the academy making the starting XI, two more came on, the Heskey brothers, I think their father and mother will be so proud of their kids. That’s really cool.”

Eze opens Arsenal account

Mikel Arteta believes Eberechi Eze still has plenty more to offer Arsenal’s attacking play after watching him score his first goal for the club in their 2-0 League Cup win over Port Vale.

Eze struck just eight minutes into the match at Vale Park but, despite that early goal, Arsenal struggled to create clear opportunities against their third-tier hosts, not killing the game off until substitute Leandro Trossard struck in the 86th minute.

But Eze’s goal – his first since his £60 million move from Crystal Palace – already looked like being enough for Arsenal on a night when the 27-year-old was the brightest of Arsenal’s attacking players.

“He played very centrally against a team that went 5-4-1, super compact inside, it’s not easy to find the space but he’s very capable with the goal and with another three or four actions that he is completely through and [playing] people through.

“He needs to still play more time a little bit with those guys to understand the timings, especially the things that he needs to do, and then actions like that will be more consistent and better for us. In general very good, there is still a lot more to give I think.”

Wins for Spurs and Newcastle

Tottenham barely broke a sweat as they eased through with a 3-0 win over Doncaster.

Boss Thomas Frank had promised to have a decent crack at the competition this season and he was as good as his word as Joao Palhinha’s improvised strike, a Jay McGrath own goal and Brennan Johnson’s stoppage-time breakaway disposed of League One Rovers.

Two goals apiece by Joelinton and William Osula helped holders Newcastle United cruise to a 4-1 victory over third-tier Bradford City and into the fourth round.

Newcastle ended a 70-year domestic trophy drought by beating Liverpool to win last season's competition and once Joelinton and Osula scored in the space of two minutes early on they were never in any danger of a shock exit.

Updated: September 25, 2025, 4:38 AM
