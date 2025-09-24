UAE to host international tournament featuring Afghan Women's Refugee Team

The UAE will host a four-team tournament that will also mark the first appearance of the Afghan Women's Refugee Team next month.
The Fifa Unites: Women’s Series, also involving Chad and Libya, will run from October 23-29 and will feature an Afghan women's team play international football for the first time in four years.
Since re-taking control of Afghanistan in August 2021, the Taliban have imposed severe restrictions on women through a succession of decrees, including bans on higher education, taking jobs, appearing in public without a full-body covering, or niqab, and travelling without a mahram – a male guardian – as well as participating in sports.
In a press release, football's governing body said the mini-tournament "reinforces Fifa’s efforts to promote and protect the right of all women and girls to play the sport, pursue their footballing dreams and thrive through the game".
“Ensuring that all women have access to football is a priority for Fifa and a key element in shaping the future of our sport,” said Fifa president Gianni Infantino.
“We are aware of the potential the game has both on and off the pitch. These friendly matches represent more than just a competition; they are a symbol of hope and progress for women all over the world.
"I would like to take this opportunity to thank all those who are contributing to this event, including the United Arab Emirates Football Association for hosting a historic event that puts the players in the international spotlight.”
In May, the Fifa council approved the creation of an Afghan refugee Tteam as part of the three-pillar strategy. The first and second pillars concern humanitarian and logistical support for women in Afghanistan, and then advocacy and diplomacy with relevant actors and organisations regarding long-term access to sport.
The third pillar is the Afghan women’s team, which is for eligible refugees with prior domestic playing experience.
More than 70 players attended camps in Sydney and London to try and earn selection for 23 places on the Afghan Women's Refugee Team.
Coached by former Scotland international Pauline Hamill, Fifa worked closely with former Afghan footballer and women’s rights activist Khalida Popal to make the refugee team a reality.
“Everyone loves football,” said Najma Arefi, a player at a recently concluded camp at St George's Park, where various England teams train. “The feeling of being free, the feeling of sisterhood, the feeling of joy – forgetting everything behind and you're just enjoying it and being in the present. That’s why I kept playing.”
The four-team tournament involves a round-robin format, with each team playing three matches.
What is a rare disease?
A rare disease is classified as one that affects a small percentage of the population. More than 7,000 diseases are identified as rare and most are genetic in origin. More than 75 per cent of rare genetic diseases affect children.
Collectively rare diseases affect 1 in 17 people, or more than 400 million people worldwide. Very few have any available treatment and most patients struggle with numerous health challenges and life-long ailments that can go undiagnosed for years due to lack of awareness or testing.
Labour dispute
The insured employee may still file an ILOE claim even if a labour dispute is ongoing post termination, but the insurer may suspend or reject payment, until the courts resolve the dispute, especially if the reason for termination is contested. The outcome of the labour court proceedings can directly affect eligibility.
- Abdullah Ishnaneh, Partner, BSA Law
AI traffic lights to ease congestion at seven points to Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street
The seven points are:
Shakhbout bin Sultan Street
Dhafeer Street
Hadbat Al Ghubainah Street (outbound)
Salama bint Butti Street
Al Dhafra Street
Rabdan Street
Umm Yifina Street exit (inbound)
The alternatives
• Founded in 2014, Telr is a payment aggregator and gateway with an office in Silicon Oasis. It’s e-commerce entry plan costs Dh349 monthly (plus VAT). QR codes direct customers to an online payment page and merchants can generate payments through messaging apps.
• Business Bay’s Pallapay claims 40,000-plus active merchants who can invoice customers and receive payment by card. Fees range from 1.99 per cent plus Dh1 per transaction depending on payment method and location, such as online or via UAE mobile.
• Tap started in May 2013 in Kuwait, allowing Middle East businesses to bill, accept, receive and make payments online “easier, faster and smoother” via goSell and goCollect. It supports more than 10,000 merchants. Monthly fees range from US$65-100, plus card charges of 2.75-3.75 per cent and Dh1.2 per sale.
• 2checkout’s “all-in-one payment gateway and merchant account” accepts payments in 200-plus markets for 2.4-3.9 per cent, plus a Dh1.2-Dh1.8 currency conversion charge. The US provider processes online shop and mobile transactions and has 17,000-plus active digital commerce users.
• PayPal is probably the best-known online goods payment method - usually used for eBay purchases - but can be used to receive funds, providing everyone’s signed up. Costs from 2.9 per cent plus Dh1.2 per transaction.
Gothia Cup 2025
4,872 matches
1,942 teams
116 pitches
76 nations
26 UAE teams
15 Lebanese teams
2 Kuwaiti teams