UAE to host international tournament featuring Afghan Women's Refugee Team

The UAE will host a four-team tournament that will also mark the first appearance of the Afghan Women's Refugee Team next month.

The Fifa Unites: Women’s Series, also involving Chad and Libya, will run from October 23-29 and will feature an Afghan women's team play international football for the first time in four years.

Since re-taking control of Afghanistan in August 2021, the Taliban have imposed severe restrictions on women through a succession of decrees, including bans on higher education, taking jobs, appearing in public without a full-body covering, or niqab, and travelling without a mahram – a male guardian – as well as participating in sports.

In a press release, football's governing body said the mini-tournament "reinforces Fifa’s efforts to promote and protect the right of all women and girls to play the sport, pursue their footballing dreams and thrive through the game".

“Ensuring that all women have access to football is a priority for Fifa and a key element in shaping the future of our sport,” said Fifa president Gianni Infantino.

“We are aware of the potential the game has both on and off the pitch. These friendly matches represent more than just a competition; they are a symbol of hope and progress for women all over the world.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank all those who are contributing to this event, including the United Arab Emirates Football Association for hosting a historic event that puts the players in the international spotlight.”

Members of the Afghan Women's Refugee team pose for a team photo. Reuters

In May, the Fifa council approved the creation of an Afghan refugee Tteam as part of the three-pillar strategy. The first and second pillars concern humanitarian and logistical support for women in Afghanistan, and then advocacy and diplomacy with relevant actors and organisations regarding long-term access to sport.

The third pillar is the Afghan women’s team, which is for eligible refugees with prior domestic playing experience.

More than 70 players attended camps in Sydney and London to try and earn selection for 23 places on the Afghan Women's Refugee Team.

Coached by former Scotland international Pauline Hamill, Fifa worked closely with former Afghan footballer and women’s rights activist Khalida Popal to make the refugee team a reality.

“Everyone loves football,” said Najma Arefi, a player at a recently concluded camp at St George's Park, where various England teams train. “The feeling of being free, the feeling of sisterhood, the feeling of joy – forgetting everything behind and you're just enjoying it and being in the present. That’s why I kept playing.”

The four-team tournament involves a round-robin format, with each team playing three matches.

