Globetrotting Rashid Khan hopes to fulfil dream of playing 'in front of my home crowd' in Afghanistan

Afghanistan’s globetrotting superstar cricketer Rashid Khan has seen it all. The dynamic player has mesmerised batters with his wily leg spin to become one of the leading bowlers in the T20 format for both his nation and several franchise teams he represents.

However, despite the success he has enjoyed on the world stage, he sorely misses playing international cricket back in his homeland, where he is revered and loved.

According to the latest Future Tours Program (FTP), West Indies and New Zealand are scheduled to tour Afghanistan in January and February, respectively. If that happens, it would be a historic occasion.

However, Rashid remains pragmatic about the schedule as top international teams have never travelled to Afghanistan before, and are highly unlikely to do so any time soon.

“That's in FTP for now. But when the time comes, it’s only then you will know whether it’s happening,” Rashid told The National during an event in Dubai as brand ambassador for MH Property.

“There have been so many games scheduled in Afghanistan in the FTP over the years, but have never taken place. But hopefully it happens. It's good for cricket and good for Afghanistan.

“Well, if it eventually happens, that will be a kind of dream to play international cricket in Afghanistan. I hope that comes before I retire from the sport. That's something which I dream of – playing in front of my home crowd. So, hopefully, that happens in the future.”

Afghanistan and Rashid Khan have played in the UAE for a number of years. Chris Whiteoak / The National

International teams have never toured Afghanistan due to political and security reasons. Teams like Australia and England have avoided playing Afghanistan in bilateral matches, though they do play them in International Cricket Council (ICC) events like World Cups.

Recently, the ICC set up a dedicated task force to support displaced Afghan women cricketers, who were not able to play the game following severe restrictions imposed on them by the Taliban regime, who re-took control of the country in 2021.

Last year, Australia pulled out of a T20 series against Afghanistan due to restrictions imposed on women and girls. Afghanistan is a full member of the ICC and a condition of that status should require it to have a women’s side.

Given the troubled situation, Afghanistan men's team host their matches at various venues across the world, including the UAE and India.

Afghanistan also have fewer international fixtures, particularly against the top nations, which has hindered their progress as a national team.

However, their star players like Rashid, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmed and others keep busy throughout the year playing in various franchise tournaments.

Rashid believes despite the setbacks, Afghanistan have progressed enough to challenge any team.

Rashid singled out reaching the 2024 T20 World Cup semi-finals after four wins in the league phase of the competition, including a victory over Australia, as one of their top achievements.

“It’s something that gave us so much confidence. I think that has given us so much positive energy. As a team, we have just kept going and going, and we have supported that confidence,” he said.

“We're not getting enough cricket you want as a nation, especially against the big sides. The more opportunities you get, the better you get.”

Afghanistan were scheduled to begin the summer with a tour to Ireland in July, playing one Test, three ODI’s and three T20s. However, it was shelved due to “financial reasons” by the Irish cricket board.

Afghanistan are scheduled to play a T20 series in Pakistan in August before the Asia Cup in September, which is yet to be confirmed.

“The T20s in Pakistan is a great preparation for us leading to the Asia Cup, if it happens,” Rashid said.

“As a team, we played lots of great cricket in the last two to three years and we need to continue that good form, good cricket and more importantly, those efforts.

“I think it's something which we as a team need to put that on. And for us, those three games will be big to play against Pakistan. For me and for us as a team as well.”

There is uncertainty around the Asia Cup with conflicting reports over India's involvement in the tournament.

We have played lots of cricket in the UAE and if the Asia Cup happens here it’s going to be a plus for us Rashid Khan

The six-team competition will most likely be held in the UAE so that India can play bitter rivals Pakistan on neutral ground. The nuclear-armed neighbours agreed a ceasefire in May after exchanging cross-border fire that left many dead on both sides following a gun massacre of tourists in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

Rashid said the Afghan team will be more at home if the tournament takes place in the UAE.

Afghanistan recently signed a “destination support” agreement with the Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub, headquartered at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. The national team uses the venue for training camps and hosts matches for the A team and juniors.

“We have played lots of cricket in the UAE and if the Asia Cup happens here it’s going to be a plus for us,” Rashid added.

“You still have to bring your best cricket, good cricket, and you have to be well prepared to give your 100% on the pitch.

“As a team, we are working very hard. We know the conditions well. But still, you need to bring your best cricket to the table. And hopefully, we do that when the Asia Cup comes.”

In the meantime, Rashid is preparing for the fifth edition of The Hundred that takes place in August. He will play for two-time defending champions Oval Invincibles.

“That’s the plan for the next two months and then take it on from there. I have had a good break of two months in Dubai and looking forward to getting back to cricket,” he said.

Rashid considers Dubai his second home, having lived here for more than seven years.

“It's great to be here in a beautiful country. I lead a simple life. When I’m not playing cricket, I’m at home all the time with my family, aside from my training and keeping fit,” he added.