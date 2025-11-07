Aston Villa's Uefa Europa League win over Maccabi Tel Aviv overshadowed by protests

Aston Villa eased to a 2-0 Europa League win over Maccabi Tel Aviv as the focus remained on protests off the pitch that saw six people arrested in Birmingham.

The fixture became highly politicised the moment it was announced. The group Palestine Solidarity Campaign had announced plans for a protest before the match, demanding Israel and its clubs be excluded from international football.

Around 700 police personnel were part of a larger security apparatus in place at Villa Park even as Maccabi's fans were barred from attending the game.

Posters were tied to the gates of the ground and to lampposts in the surrounding streets.

Amid the protests, Villa had to focus on the match.

A goal in either half from Dutch duo Ian Maatsen and Donyell Malen saw Villa earn victory which boosts their chances of qualifying for the knockout stages automatically.

At the halfway point in the league phase, Villa sit sixth in the table, with games against Young Boys, Basel, Fenerbahce and Salzburg still to come.

Villa manager Unai Emery was steered away from questions about the protests. But on the game, he said: "Finishing the match I am happy, I am not happy with the performance, but I understand the difficulties we have and we will face for the next match.

"We conceded more chances than we planned and we made some mistakes but overall in 90 minutes we dominated, we played with a good result in front and we managed the match and doing some management as well with the players to try to get good balance.

"We used our passion and our experience in Europe. Here at home in the Conference League two years ago, we have the experience and try to understand the difficulties.

"Do not be frustrated, try and use it to be passionate. It was coming in the second half."

A small group of Maccabi Tel Aviv fans gather outside Villa Park ahead of the Europa League football match against Aston Villa in Birmingham. Getty Images Pro-Palestinian protesters shout slogans during a demonstration near Villa Park, before a match that has been overshadowed by a ban on Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters attending. AFP Some Maccabi Tel Aviv fans are making their presence felt outside the stadium, despite the ban. Getty Images More than 700 police officers have been stationed in and around Villa Park. AFP Campaign group Palestine Solidarity Campaign protesting on a street near Villa Park. PA Police officers outside Villa Park. AFP Protesters outside the stadium before the match. Reuters Police officers on the move towards Villa Park. AFP

The game was largely uneventful as the stadium announcer asked Villa fans to cheer the teams.

The absence of the away fans was showcased by a large swathe of empty seats in the Doug Ellis Stand.

In the match, Villa did not have it all their own way, though. They could easily have been behind when Osher Davida's shot was deflected just wide.

After Morgan Rogers almost scored a wonder goal by dancing into the penalty area, Maccabi missed an even bigger chance to go ahead.

Skipper Dor Peretz managed to shoot straight at Emiliano Martinez from inside the six-yard box when he had an empty net to aim from after Roy Revivo's cutback.