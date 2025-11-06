Aston Villa v Maccabi Tel Aviv: Police on high alert as Israeli fans banned from Europa League tie

More than 700 police officers will be on duty for Thursday’s Europa League tie between Aston Villa and Maccabi Tel Aviv, with protests set to take place near the stadium.

Birmingham’s Safety Advisory Group announced in October that visiting fans will be banned from attending the Villa Park clash because of public safety concerns.

Maccabi reacted by announcing they would decline any away tickets for the clash after the UK government said it was “working around the clock” to ensure fans from both sides could attend. Prime Minister Keir Starmer called for the ban on away fans to be overturned, saying it was “the wrong decision”.

The group Palestine Solidarity Campaign has announced it will hold a protest at the match to demand Israel is excluded from international football.

The protest will assemble at 6pm local time a short distance from Villa Park. Publicising the protest, the group said: “Israeli football is deeply involved in Israel’s oppression of Palestinians.

“The Israel Football Association, of which Maccabi Tel Aviv is a member, contains at least six clubs based in illegal Israeli settlements on stolen Palestinian land. Maccabi Tel Aviv has itself supported Israel’s genocide in Gaza by sending care packages to serving Israeli soldiers.”

More than 700 police officers will be deployed amid a huge security operation, which will involve police horses, police dogs and a drone unit. West Midlands Police also announced on Wednesday night that it will be using Section 60 powers – the ability to “stop and search people without the need to have reasonable grounds”.

Some schools in the area are also closing early to avoid any possible issues, according to reports. Birmingham police commander Chief Superintendent Tom Joyce said: “Our message to those from all communities in Birmingham is that we have listened and will continue to engage with you.

“We remain committed to maintaining the city’s reputation as a safe and welcoming place for everyone. Anyone who breaks the law will be dealt with directly, as will those who incite hate.”

Coaches play down tensions

Maccabi Tel Aviv manager Zarko Lazetic said it was disappointing that his side’s supporters have been banned but was keen to avoid any inflammatory remarks in his pre-match press conference.

Lazetic asked to keep the focus on football but agreed it would have been better if his side had their allocation of around 2,000 supporters inside Villa Park.

Asked whether it was sad there will be an empty away section, Serbian Lazetic said: “Yeah, of course. Unfair or fair, in the world I am not one to judge that, but on the pitch it is 11 against 11 and we will try to do our best.”

Aston Villa fans have also been warned about displaying any political images or flags, as per Uefa regulations, on an evening which is expected to be highly charged.

Earlier on Wednesday, journalists were told not to ask any non-football questions at Villa boss Unai Emery’s pre-match press conference at the training ground, where two pro-Palestine supporters stood outside.

The Spaniard was protected from speaking on the issue and was only interested in football. He said: “It’s Europe and we are playing in Europe against very good teams. Firstly, it’s about our respect for the Europa League, for the competition. Secondly, it’s about our respect for Maccabi Tel Aviv.

“The objective is to be in the top 24 but the first priority we can achieve to be in the top eight is better. We’re playing the game tomorrow to really get our best collectively. We want to enjoy the way through the Europa League.”

