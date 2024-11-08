Amsterdam's 'dark night' of mayhem after Maccabi Tel Aviv fans attacked in streets

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/01/live-israel-gaza-lebanon-beirut/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> Dutch authorities on Friday promised a full-scale investigation of a "dark night", after waves of violent clashes followed an Ajax vs Maccabi Tel Aviv <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/europa-league/" target="_blank">Europa League</a> match, leading to the arrest of dozens in Amsterdam. A major police operation for the game, which was taking place in the shadow of more than a year of conflict in Gaza, failed to contain trouble on the streets as Israeli fans reacted against groups carrying Palestinian flags away from the Johan Cruyff Arena venue. As the conflagration developed, videos shared on social media showed the scale of the violence, with Israeli fans being kicked, beaten unconscious and one struck by a car in what appeared to be a hit and run following the game. Femke Halsema, the mayor of Amsterdam, said the violence that saw more than 60 arrests went beyond all limits. She spoke on Friday at a press conference about the need to defend Amsterdam's security as an international city. "Amsterdam looks back on a jet-black night and it is still dark today," she said. "The war in the Middle East is now also threatening our city," Ms Halsema added. "I am furious and express this on behalf of the city council and the triangle in the strongest terms. There is fear, dismay, anger, disbelief." Israel was sending commercial planes to the Netherlands on Friday to bring home the Israeli football fans after the events Israeli President Isaac Herzog compared to a "pogrom". Supporters of the Israeli team clashed with apparent pro-<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/palestine" target="_blank">Palestinian </a>protesters before and after the game against Ajax at the Johan Cruyff Arena. Riot police intervened several times to protect the supporters and escort them back to their hotels. Another video appears to show a fan in a canal being made to say "free Palestine". Amsterdam’s acting police chief added the fans were “willfully attacked”. "Despite the fact that we were maximally prepared, I am shocked by what happened last night," said police chief, Peter Holla. "One of the largest operations ever could not prevent it." Police made 62 arrests linked to the violence, which saw five people taken to hospital. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said 10 citizens were injured. Israeli politicians said it was not clear what sparked the violence. Footage has been shared, which appears to show Israeli football fans tearing down Palestine flags and making racist chants about Arabs. It is not clear when those incidents took place. Israeli fans were also seen holding up banners saying "kidnapped", referring to Israeli hostages still being held in Gaza. Israel's President Herzog compared the violence to the Hamas-led attacks of October 7, while Mr Saar called the attack "a blaring alarm call for Europe and the world". Mr Saar was heading to the Netherlands for an "urgent diplomatic visit" on Friday, Israeli media reported. "Freedom-loving countries, democracies, cannot allow unbridled hatred to roam the streets with impunity. As history has shown – what begins with persecution and violence against Jews never ends with the Jews," he said. Authorities have pledged to strengthen security at Jewish institutions. The city has a large Jewish community and was home to Jewish Second World War diarist Anne Frank and her family as they hid from Nazi occupiers. Israeli Prime Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/benjamin-netanyahu/" target="_blank">Benjamin Netanyahu</a> initially ordered two military planes to fly to the Netherlands to rescue the football fans, but later cancelled the flights after consulting with Israel's military, saying it was decided that a "professional rescue mission to the Netherlands was not necessary". Israeli citizens will return home on civilian airlines, he said. The first of two flights was expected to land in Amsterdam in a few hours, the Israel Airports Authority said on Friday morning. Supporters were seen leaving their hotel on coaches around lunchtime. "Prime Minister Netanyahu views the horrifying incident with utmost gravity and demands that the Dutch government and security forces take vigorous and swift action against the rioters, and ensure the safety of our citizens," his office said. Far-right politicians shared a series of tweets calling for action and blaming the violence on immigrants, with anti-Muslim politician Geert Wilders, head of the largest party in the Dutch government, saying he was "ashamed that this can happen in the Netherlands". Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof said he had spoken to Mr Netanyahu, and promised that those responsible for the attacks would be prosecuted. EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said she was "outraged" by the "vile attacks". "I strongly condemn these unacceptable acts," Ms von der Leyen wrote on social media X after speaking with Mr Schoof. "Anti-Semitism has absolutely no place in Europe. And we are determined to fight all forms of hatred." The UN also said on Friday it was "deeply troubled" by the clashes. "We have seen these very troubling reports," UN human rights office spokesman Jeremy Laurence told a media briefing in Geneva, adding: "Nobody, nobody should be subjected to discrimination or violence on the basis of their national, religious, ethnic or other origin." The Gaza war has sparked protests in support of both sides across Europe and the US, and both Jews and Arabs have been attacked. In March, the opening of a new Holocaust museum in Amsterdam by Mr Herzog led to violent protests by pro-Palestine activists. More than 43,500 Palestinians have been killed and 102,600 injured in Israel's military offensive on Gaza, according to health officials in the enclave. The Israeli army began its offensive in response to Hamas, after the Palestinian militant group killed 1,200 Israelis and took more than 250 hostage on October 7.