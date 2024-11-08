Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray celebrates after giving his side a 2-1 lead against Tottenham. EPA
Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray celebrates after giving his side a 2-1 lead against Tottenham. EPA

Sport

Football

Europa League: Galatasaray down Spurs while Diallo double seals Man United win

Osimhen scored twice as Galatasaray inflicted a first Europa League defeat of the season on Tottenham with a 3-2 victory in Istanbul

The National

November 08, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today