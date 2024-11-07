Premier League predictions: Liverpool to defeat Aston Villa and stay top, Chelsea beat Arsenal

Brentford's inability to string a run of results together continued when they again followed up a win by losing the next match, conceding two late goals in a 2-1 loss at Fulham. Bournemouth are enjoying a fine run of form that has seen them take seven points from a possible nine – with wins against Arsenal and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/02/premier-league-bournemouth-stun-manchester-city-liverpool-reclaim-top-spot/" target="_blank">Manchester City</a> sandwiching a draw with Aston Villa. <b>Prediction: Brentford 2 Bournemouth 2</b> Goals from defenders Trevoh Chalobah and Marc Guehi earned Palace a 2-2 draw at Wolves last weekend, leaving the Eagles 17th in the table, two points outside the relegation zone. An injury-time brace from substitute Harry Wilson secured Fulham all three points against Brentford, ending a run of three matches without a win and moving the Cottagers up to ninth, within touching distance of the European places. <b>Prediction: Palace 1 Fulham 1</b> The pressure on West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui was ramped back up again last week when the Hammers were brushed aside 3-0 at Nottingham Forest after Edson Alvarez was shown a second yellow card before half time. It left West Ham 14th in the table with just 11 points from 10 games. Everton's five-game unbeaten run was brought to an abrupt halt last time out when they lost at a previously winless Southampton and they sit two points and two places behind West Ham. <b>Prediction: West Ham 2 Everton 1</b> Wolves remain bottom of the pile having yet to register a victory having drawn their previous two games – against Palace and Brighton – and are four points shy of escaping the relegation zone. Southampton secured their first win of the campaign thanks to Adam Armstrong's goal five minutes from time against Everton but remain second bottom, one point ahead of Wolves. <b>Prediction: Wolves 1 Southampton 1</b> Brighton lost for only the second time this season when they were beaten 2-1 by league leaders Liverpool, dropping to eighth in the table but remain only two points outside the top four. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/manchester-city/" target="_blank">Manchester City's</a> unbeaten record came to an end when they were beaten by Bournemouth, leaving them second, two points behind Liverpool. <b>Prediction: Brighton 1 Man City 2</b> Two goals in two minutes from Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah sealed <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/02/premier-league-bournemouth-stun-manchester-city-liverpool-reclaim-top-spot/" target="_blank">Liverpool's win over Brighton</a>, their eighth victory in 10 league games that saw them reclaim top spot in the table. Villa fell to only their second defeat of the campaign last weekend – a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/03/dominc-solanke-hits-double-as-spurs-end-memorable-week-by-thrashing-aston-villa/" target="_blank">4-1 battering at Spurs</a> that saw Unai Emery's side drop out of the top five, albeit only on goal difference. <b>Prediction: Liverpool 2 Villa 1</b> Interim coach Ruud van Nistelrooy saw his Manchester United team<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/04/ruud-van-nistelrooy-willing-to-help-new-man-united-boss-ruben-amorim-after-overseeing-chelsea-draw/" target="_blank"> draw 1-1 against Chelsea</a> and will take charge of his final game before the arrival of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/06/new-man-united-manager-ruben-amorim-says-club-starting-from-a-lower-level-than-man-city/" target="_blank">newly appointed Ruben Amorim as manager</a>. The 12 points United have won so far is their worst points haul after 10 matches since 1986/87. Jordan Ayew's goal deep into stoppage time earned Leicester a draw at Ipswich, leaving Steve Cooper's side 15th in the table, two points and two places behind United. <b>Prediction: Man United 3 Leicester 1</b> Forest continued their superb start to the season by beating West Ham 3-0 for a third win on the spin that saw them leap above Villa, Chelsea and Arsenal and up to third in the table. Newcastle ended a five-game run without a league win by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/02/hard-work-and-desire-eddie-howe-hails-newcastle-as-they-dent-arsenals-premier-league-title-bid/" target="_blank">defeating Arsenal</a> thanks to Alexander Isak's first-half header, a victory that came days after knocking Chelsea out of the League Cup. <b>Prediction: Forest 2 Newcastle 2</b> A Dominic Solanke double helped Spurs come back from a goal down to thrash Villa 4-1 and move up to seventh, just two points outside the top four. Ipswich are still waiting for their first win of the season after conceding an injury-time goal against Leicester, leaving the Tractor Boys third bottom with five points. <b>Prediction: Spurs 3 Ipswich 0</b> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/chelsea-fc/" target="_blank">Chelsea</a> remain in the top four, although on goal difference ahead of Arsenal and Villa, after Moises Caicedo’s volley secured Enzo Maresca's side a 1-1 draw at Manchester United. Arsenal have taken just one point from three games with defeats at Bournemouth and Newcastle sandwiching a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/28/mikel-arteta-admits-arsenal-didnt-have-courage-during-pulsating-draw-with-liverpool/" target="_blank">home draw with Liverpool</a>. The Gunners have dropped down to fifth in the table. <b>Prediction: Chelsea 3 Arsenal 2</b>